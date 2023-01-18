Junior League of Boca Raton’s “Little Black Dress Initiative,” Planned for March 27-31

The Junior League of Boca Raton will launch its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), a week long awareness campaign, on March 27th-31st, to raise funds toward their mission and to help underserved women and children.

Junior League members who participate in Little Black Dress will wear the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources. By wearing the same black dress or outfit, members will not only experience but also exemplify the somber situation and struggles that many members of our community face on a daily basis. Members will post their daily experience on social media channels pictured in the same dress or black outfit.

To support Little Black Dress, visit jlbr.org or send a check to the Junior League of Boca Raton, Vegso Community Resource Center, 261 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Donations are fully tax deductible and will go to support the programs and mission of the JLBR.

Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative has been adopted by Junior Leagues throughout the U.S.

Little Black Dress will enable members to experience first-hand, the difficulties of poverty while raising awareness and funds to support initiatives that bring change to underserved communities. Choosing to wear only one black dress or outfit for five consecutive days allows participants to reflect on the impact of poverty and the lack of choice people who live in poverty experience on a daily basis. League members will raise money via their personal social media channels.