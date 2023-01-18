Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Launches Professional Women’s Jewish Collective

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has launched the Professional Women’s Jewish Collective, a networking initiative dedicated to bringing together women of all ages and backgrounds to nurture each other’s careers, provide peer support and encourage engagement in the community.

The PJWC provides space for meaningful connections, interactive programming, and authentic peer support for women in our community addressing the issues, challenges, and opportunities that come with balancing work, home, and self.

PJWC will bring together like-minded professional women of all ages in our community who want to help each other succeed in business, as well as make an impact through philanthropy.

The first speaker/facilitator will be Nanette Fridman, who will talk on “The Story of Your Personal Brand.” The event is tentatively scheduled from 6-8 p.m., February 23 at Interiors by Brown, 401 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. The PJWC Series is sponsored by The Abbeys, Interior by Brown, Boca Raton Observer and Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits.

PJWC co-chairs are Lisa Friedman Clark, chief operating officer of Tall Order, and Jill Poser-Kammet, founder and principal of Private Duty Home Care Concierge. Both live in Boca Raton.

“The PJWC was born from a shared space where a woman in business, with her own energy, can express her thoughts and ideas openly with a community of women that lift her up to become the best of herself personally and professionally. At the core, the Collective is comprised of a diverse group of successful Jewish women looking for meaningful connections. The experience is exhilarating,” Poser-Kammet said.

“After moving to Boca in 2020, it became immediately apparent to me that I didn’t have a local network of professional ‘fristers,’ or friends who are sisters. Couple that with all the nuances and challenges of starting my third career, a brand new family business, and you can understand why I jumped at the chance to chair PJWC,” said Friedman Clark.

The goal is to bring together the intergenerational workforce: woman from all ages and backgrounds to meet other women from all points in their careers.