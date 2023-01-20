Jazz lovers invited to NSAL Sunday Jazz Social Jan. 29 featuring trumpeter Dr. Courtney Jones

By Dale King

Calling all jazz lovers!

Mix and mingle to the sounds of one of the greatest trumpeters of our time,Dr.Courtney Jones, at an upcoming Sunday Jazz Social.

“We are delighted to invite you to a very special performance by his fabulous quartet on Jan. 29, 4-7 p.m.,” said Dr. N’Quavah R. Velazquez, president of the National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Florida, based in Boca Raton. “A rooftop penthouse overlooking Mizner Park is the venue for this spectacular evening celebrating the arts.”

A native of Columbus, Ga., Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Music degree at Columbus State University. While he was a student, he performed with various Columbus State University ensembles and recorded with artists such as Jens Lindemann, Joseph Alessi, John Bruce Yeh and the Columbus State University Wind Ensemble under the Naxos Music label.

While completing his Master of Music degree in Trumpet Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Va., Courtney studied under J. Carlton Rowe, former principal trumpet of the “President’s Own” United States Marine Band, Craig Fraedrich of The U.S. Army Blues, and he performed as substitute principal with the Loudon Symphony Orchestra of Leesburg, Va.

Courtney conducted his doctoral studies at UCLA under the instruction of international soloist and former lead trumpet of the Canadian Brass, Jens Lindemann. During his time at UCLA, Courtney worked as a teaching associate for lecture courses and provided weekly lessons for university trumpet students under the Lindermann’s direction.

Before completing his doctorate, Courtney was appointed as the visiting assistant professor of trumpet at the Voxman School of Music at the University of Iowa. During this almost two-year residency, he presided over a studio of 15 trumpet majors, served as the principal trumpet for the Iowa Faculty Brass Quintet, taught graduate brass pedagogy and literature and served on recital and graduate committees.

Besides performing with well-known jazz and popular artists, he has shared the stage with famous artists or groups such as Kenny Burrell, B.B. King, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Rihanna, Boy George and The Culture Club and Stevie Wonder.

Prior to his appointment at Florida Atlantic University as the assistant professor of trumpet and artistic director of the jazz ensemble, Jones was a lecturer of music at Columbus State University while recording his Solo CD project, “Between 2 Worlds,” at the Joyce and Henry Schwob School of Music.

Between teaching and solo performing engagements, Courtney has promoted music education and instrumental performance in inner-city schools through the Music Outreach Program at UCLA, The Harmony Project of Los Angeles and Trumpets 4 Kids in Dallas. Each of these programs offers school children art-in-education opportunities. These programs are essential because they provide underserved, inner-city students, and communities with musical training and mentorship that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Dr. Courtney Jones, assistant professor of trumpet at Florida Atlantic University and artistic director of the jazz ensemble.

Dr. Velazquez invites interested arts patrons to meet new friends who also love cultural events while sipping wine and sampling light appetizers at the special event on Jan. 29. For more than 40 years, NSAL, a nonprofit based in Boca Raton, has been championing the careers of young local artists, and we invite you to learn more!

The event is limited to the first 40 guests. A $60 donation per person is required.

For tickets, visit https://www.nsalflorida.org/JazzSocial. Anyone with questions should email: NSAL@achievementheights.org