Izesanland! The Mobile App Game Bringing Africa to Life

Izesanland! is a multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that takes users on an exciting, yet educative adventure. It aims to promote interest in African languages and culture by offering a unique blend of fun and learning while helping users familiarize themselves with the accents, pronunciations as well as tones of these languages over time.

The game is from the creators of Izesan!, the language learning app which is bringing Africa to the doors of individuals around the world. The app has over 300 courses on 13 African languages, and has a fun and engaging interactive interface which allows users to really connect with the language that they are learning. This distinctive app is the first of its kind to provide access to so many African languages on one platform.

What is Izesan!?

Izesan! is a language learning app comparable to Babbel, Duolingo, and iTalki. The app has interactive lessons and exercises to help students in their language learning journey. More than that, the app contains an audiobook feature where students can listen to African folklore and traditional stories which truly immerse them in African cultures.

Learners are also able to test themselves in order to monitor their progress, and assess where they may need additional support.

The Development of Izesanland!

Gaming is a part of everyday life in Africa with statistics indicating that there are an approximate 186 million gamers in sub-Saharan Africa. This number is projected to grow exponentially as more investment floods into the gaming industries in numerous African countries, as well as the growth in adoption of cryptocurrencies in the continent.

Due to the popularity of gaming not only in Africa, but worldwide, Izesanland! arose from a means of propagating African languages and cultures in fun and unique ways. Izesan! app was born from this desire, and Izesanland! followed in its wake as a response to the popularity of the industry.

The Exciting Premise of Izesanland!’s Storyline

Thousands of years ago, all races lived in harmony as one nation under King Bari the 1st. However, everything changed due to his firstborn son and heir’s draconian leadership style. This ruthless leadership style eventually led to a revolutionary war that sought to free everyone from his tyranny.

Scattered and disunited, the lands of the Izesan! have now become host to religious, racial, and sectarian conflicts.

Gameplay:

Izesanland! features five (5) quest stages that see a user move from learning the Izesanland! landscape and becoming an indigene of a village to training with weapons and waging war against the unclean (named the ‘possessed’). Characters go through 252 quests that see them grow from beginner to master.

In line with the Izesan! spirit, different ethnicities in Izesanland! speak diverse African languages as they attempt to navigate through multiple religious, racial, and sectarian conflicts. For instance, the Barisuans would speak SeTswana but use the name BARISUAN in the game. Izesanland! will see users immerse themselves in the diverse African communities and cultures.

Here’s a summary of the gameplay:

Final Take

There is no doubt that Izesanland! will be enjoyed not only by Africans, but also by the world at large. Learning, in order to succeed, must be engaging so that long-term commitment may be inspired. Izesan! has certainly done that in its development of Izesanland! where the exhilaration of gaming meets the value of education.

Izesanland! is suitable for users aged thirteen and above, and will be available globally for download and use on both Android and iOS devices.

