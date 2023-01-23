Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) Celebrate IPP Inner Power Partners’® 1st Birthday!
Boca Raton, January 23, 2023 – Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) celebrate Inner Power Partners’® (IPP) first birthday and its incredible success, taking place at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton, Florida from 5 pm- 8 pm, on January 25, 2023, featuring IPP® members from all four IPP® locations, Basic Booth featuring Jeremy Norfus, and representatives of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, who will highlight the occasion with a ribbon cutting.
Itz Why® LLC and Lynn LessellCHWC, CLC, BBA are proud to bring IPP®’s first-year celebration to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, a fellow Boca chamber member, for the first time. IPP®’s first birthday will highlight its partners and the commitment they make to IPP®’s mission to provide an unconditional environment where individuals can reduce stress, share expertise, and experience unlimited support to create the quality lifestyle everyone desires.
We’re bringing together our members from all four cities: Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach.
This is an open house event for non-members to join in the celebration and enjoy the amazing energy they can experience as an Inner Power Partner®.
The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors will arrive at 5:30 pm to perform a ribbon cutting to help commemorate this milestone.
Crazy Uncle Mike’s provides a fantastic happy hour for guests.
In attendance:
Outstanding IPP® members:
Dina Legland
Lisa Meade Romero
Amanda Medieros
Jennarie Joseph
Juana Venegas
Mandy Forrester
Joe Scondotto
Jason Kulp
Catherine Strader
Adria DePasquale
Lisa Roeberg
Natasha Cato
Christine Moody
Matthew Hamburger
Nicole Miller
Atou Diarra
Tammy Lobban
Nicole Gonzalez Cumberbatch
Mark Savant
Ron Fairlie
Christine Roberts-Kelly
Jessalyn Burden
Juergen Streng
Andrew Hasty
Gina Tedesco
Jeremy Norfus
Sam Silva
Valerie Schuster
Patrick Price
Owner of Basic Booth, Jeremy Norfus, IPP®’s official Simple Photo Booth
Andrew Hasty, founder of Paradox Media, official IPP® webmaster (new website to be launched very soon)
Greater Boca Chamber of Commerce staff members and Ambassadors
This is a free event. Register HERE
When you live each day based on the expectations of others, daily stress can become toxic and bury who you want to be so deep you no longer recognize that person. When you live each day based only on the expectations you have of yourself, your inner power (who you want to be) rises to the surface once again so you can take back control of your life and achieve success.
-Lynn Lessell CHWC CLC BBA, The Identity Coach, Founder of Itz Why LLC & IPP®
