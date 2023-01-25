Hubbard earns third C-USA Freshman of the Week Award

After helping lead FAU to its largest margin of victory against a C-USA opponent in the Coach Sullivan era with an 81-66 win over UTSA, as well as her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season and earning her first career double-double against UTEP, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball freshman guard Aniya Hubbard earned her third Conference USA Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league office on Monday.



The honor marks the most weekly C-USA honors of any student-athlete in FAU women’s basketball program history. It also marks the fourth weekly accolade for the Owls this season, and Aniya’s third after also being recognized on Dec. 19 and Jan. 2.

The Hoover, Alabama native continues to shine in her first season with the Owls. She helped lead the Owls to their largest margin of victory against a C-USA opponent in the Coach Sullivan era with an 81-66 win against UTSA, as well as registering her fourth career 20-plus point performance of the season, in addition to recording her first career double-double in the Owls overtime contest against UTEP. Hubbard opened the week scoring five points and collecting five steals and three rebounds against WKU. She then posted her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season, leading the Owls with 21 points, shooting 42 percent (5-of-12) from the field and 75 percent (9-of-12) from the free throw line, while tacking on five steals, four rebounds, and an assist in FAU’s win over UTSA. Hubbard then finished the week with her first career double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while also dishing out two assists and snagging a steal against the Miners.

The Owls hit the road this week, beginning with a trip to Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Jan. 26 to face off against C-USA leader Middle Tennessee for a 7 p.m. tip in the Murphy Center.