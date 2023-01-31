“Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton to Raise Scholarship Funds for Medical and Nursing School Students

Co-chaired by Alan Kaye and Janice Williams with Honorary Chair Christine E. Lynn

Nomination Portal Now Open

For Patients and Colleagues To Nominate Their Favorite Medical Professionals;

“Votes by Donation” Help Underwrite Education of Future Healthcare Providers

Boca Raton, FL — Serving up much celebration and accolades to recognize Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will be pulling out all the stops for the “Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon (HYDL). The silver anniversary event will be held the day before National Doctors Day on Wednesday, March 29 beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Boca West Country Club.

Co-chaired by Alan Kaye and Janice Williams with Honorary Chair Christine E. Lynn and last year’s Doctor of Distinction Dr. Phillip Oranburg as Honorary Physician Advisor, the funds raised annually underwrite medical and nursing school scholarships for eligible students enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, and Palm Beach State College.

“As our community grows, our healthcare needs do as well, and thus it is important to shine a bright light and honor those who continue raise the bar on healthcare excellence while at the same time support the next generation of physicians, nurses and med techs who are readying to continue the highest standard patient-focused legacy,” shared HYDL Co-Chair Janice Williams.

Annual funds from HYDL that was founded by Helen M. Babione and the Boca Raton Woman’s Club 25 years ago are primarily raised in four ways:

luncheon corporate and philanthropist sponsorships

ticket sales

nominations made by patients and staff who make a donation to vote for their favorite doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who will attend the luncheon as honored guests of the Rotary Club.

at the event via a live “auction from the heart”

“Since its inception, the mission of the Honor Your Doctor Luncheon has been to help defray the costly financial burden entailed for a broad spectrum of healthcare students earning their degrees here at our Boca-based universities and colleges,” added HYDL Co-Chair Alan Kaye. “The members of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton are pleased to be presenting this annual luncheon for the past nine years as its impact on the greater community is of great value.

It’s Time to Nominate a Physician, Nurse, or other Healthcare Professional



Each nominated healthcare provider will receive an award; the doctor that receives the greatest number of nominations will be recognized as the “Annual Doctor of Distinction” and be presented with silver lapel pin custom designed by Cristino Fine Jewelry.

According to Co-Chairs Williams and Kaye, “Everyone is encouraged to nominate their favorite healthcare practitioner, including patients, medical colleagues, their practice and/or their staff.” Individual nominations can be made for $50 per nomination and $125 for three nominations by visiting the nomination portal at https://www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org/honor-your-doctor/ where they too can also purchase luncheon tickets $150 per person if purchased prior to February 14 and $175 after that date.

To date, sponsors include presenting sponsor Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton; Transworld Business Advisors; Transworld Commercial Real Estate; Matrix Homecare, LLC; Kaye Communications, Inc. (KCOM-PR); Grigsby Design, Boca Raton Magazine and several philanthropists.

Founded in July 2012 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton celebrating its 10th year is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c) 3 nonprofit that also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball is dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at Embassy Suites on Yamato Road. For information about the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

