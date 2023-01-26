Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Come Together to Form Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County, FL (January 23, 2023) – Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County are thrilled to announce that they have joined forces to form a new and consolidated affiliate, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County! This strategic collaboration brings together resources, skillsets, and strengths to serve the community better while remaining laser-focused on its mission.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, dedicated to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter, will be headquartered in Delray Beach and serve all of Palm Beach County. The newly formed Habitat affiliate is projected to build 20 homes in Palm Beach County in 2023 and now operates five Habitat ReStores in the county.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Habitat,” said Jennifer C. Thomason, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. “To be able to become one Habitat affiliate for our community in such a unified and productive way is truly incredible. Together we will have a greater impact on our Habitat partner families, volunteers, donors, supporters, and neighbors.”

As the two well-established affiliates merge into one, the combined impact is impressive with 420 homes built, and 721 homes revitalized through A Brush With Kindness and Critical Repairs programs. Over 1,100 families and individuals have been served and that number continues to grow.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County: Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International serving Palm Beach County. Families and individuals in need of a safe, decent, and affordable housing partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatgreaterpbc.org

Media Contact: Cara MacVane

561.685.2342; CKMacVane@gmail.com