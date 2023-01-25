George Snow Scholarship Fund to Host Annual ‘Rhinestone’ Cowboy Ball Feb. 11

By Dale King



The George Snow Scholarship Fund will host the 29 th annual Rhinestone Cowboy Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Boca West Country Club.



The fund is hosting the ball to raise awareness of their mission while recognizing their Corporate Community Service Award Recipient, the Boca Raton Airport Authority, and Individual Community Service Award Recipient, Eddie Ventrice.



The ball will feature rodeo-style live music and entertainment like mechanical bull riding, whiskey tastings, casino games and line dancing.



“We are excited to welcome Boca’s finest community members back to one of our keystone events,” said Tim Snow, president of the George Snow Scholarship Fund. “With the help of our event emcees, Paige Kornblue and Glenn Glazer, we promise to host the best Cowboy Ball that Boca Raton has ever seen.”



All members of the Boca Raton and South Florida community are welcome to attend. Guests can expect to enjoy a fun and action-packed evening made possible by the GSSF sponsors, with an open bar and country-themed entertainment. Opportunities to win big include high-dollar auction items and a raffle for a $5,000 cash prize.



“We really can’t thank our sponsors enough,” said Snow. “The Cowboy Ball was first started in 1982 with a nod to my father’s love for horses, and over the years has become one of Boca’s favorite events. Our sponsors’ continued support, along with our donors and event guests, has allowed us to award more than $2.2 million in scholarships and support services in 2022. Their commitment to the George Snow Scholarship Fund and our events has changed the lives of hundreds of deserving scholars.”

This year’s sponsors include the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Babione-Kraeer Funeral Homes, Robin & Charles Deyo, Pink Palm at Douglas Elliman, James & Marta Batmasian Family Foundation, Paradise

Bank, Fairman & Associates, Inc., Boca Raton Airport Authority, Signature

Real Estate Finders, Plastridge Insurance, Office Depot, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and NCCI.

Josh Titcomb, Elizabeth Murdoch Titcomb, Kandace Haines, Ryan Haines. Colonel Robert Allen, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Chief Deputy Frank DeMario. Tim Snow, Victoria Matthews, Elizabeth Murdoch Titcomb, Jerry Fedele. Cowboy Ball

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffle ticket sales, auction items and sponsorships go to the George Snow Scholarship Fund and its efforts to provide scholarships and support services to its scholars. Tickets and

sponsorships can be purchased online at www.scholarship.org/cowboy-ball or by calling the GSSF office at 561-347-6799 ext. 104. For more information, contact Laura Gilli, Special Events Director, at LGilli@scholarship.org. The George Snow Scholarship Fund was founded in 1982 as a 501(c)3

organization, whose mission is to help diligent students in South Florida graduate from college by providing financial aid and wrap-around support services. The fund’s goal is to ensure that no student is deprived of an education due to a shortage of funds or a lack of support.



What sets the George Snow Scholarship Fund apart from other scholarship providers is the holistic approach to supporting their scholars. Scholar support services include college care packages; medical exams required by the students’ college or university; makeovers and haircuts prior to starting school; college supply and dorm room essentials like duffle bags, backpacks and notebooks; computers; internship opportunities and funding for unexpected and non-recurring hardships like medical or family

emergencies.