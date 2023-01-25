The Clippers got the better of the Lakers in the battle of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and Dennis Schroder opened up about the tense conversation he had with teammate Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Schroder said the conversation between him and Russ was borne out of frustration with his own mistakes and that they were on the same page now, according to Lakers beat writer Kyle Goon.

“Well, he’s my brother. What the hell? Yeah, of course,” Schroder responded to being asked if it was a one-game issue between the two veterans. “I played with him in [Oklahoma City], been through a lot with him. End of the day, he’s my big brother, and you gotta have conversations like that sometimes. We’re on the same page now, and try to compete tomorrow.”

Despite the 133-115 loss, there was a silver lining for the Lakers; LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points, earning him at least 40 points against all 30 NBA franchises. He also scored a career high nine three-pointers, while grabbing eight boards and adding seven assists.

Another bright spot is the imminent return of Anthony Davis, who could be in the Lakers’ lineup as soon as Wednesday night in San Antonio, as Los Angeles plays in the second half of a back-to-back against the Spurs.

Westbrook finished with 17 points, one rebound and five assists in the contest, while Dennis Schroder scored just seven points and added two boards over 32 minutes.

The Lakers fell to 22-26 with the loss, good for 13th place in the Western Conference, but could have Davis and Rui Hachimura in the lineup in San Antonio after the latter was traded from Washington to California earlier this week.

clutchpoints provided this article. For more articles like this please visit clutchpoints.com