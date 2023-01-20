David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash dies at 81

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby has died, a reliable source told ABC News on Thursday. The singer was 81.

Born in Los Angeles in 1941, Crosby launched his career as a member of the Byrds, joining the band in 1964 and appearing on their first five albums. In 1968, along with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of the Hollies, he formed Crosby, Stills & Nash, which released their self-titled debut in 1969, with the group going on to win the Grammy for Best New Artist that year.

The group welcomed Neil Young in 1969 and changed their name to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The quartet debuted in Chicago on Aug. 16, 1969, and performed their second-ever gig together at Woodstock. Their first album as a foursome, 1970’s “Déjà Vu,” went to No. 1.MORE: Director Cameron Crowe, David Crosby on the goal of new film ‘Remember My Name’

In response to the news of his death, former Crosby, Stills & Nash member Stephen Stills told ABC News that he is “deeply saddened” by Crosby’s passing.

“I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws entered the room.’ I shoulda known something was up,” Stills began.

“David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls,” Stills continued. “I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.”

“I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure,” he said.

Nash wrote on Instagram: “It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.”

“David was fearless in life and in music,” he continued. “He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

In addition, Crosby & Nash also released four albums together, and Crosby had a prolific solo career, releasing his first solo album “If I Could Only Remember My Name” in 1971. In 1996, he also formed the group CPR, a.k.a. Crosby, Pevar & Raymond, with guitarist Jeff Pevar and his son, pianist James Raymond, whom he gave up for adoption in 1963. Crosby reunited with Raymond in 1995.

As a songwriter, Crosby wrote or co-wrote such songs as CSN’s “Wooden Ships,” “Guinnevere,” “Longtime Gone” and more, as well as CSNY’s “Almost Cut My Hair,” “Déjà Vu” and others. He also wrote the Byrds tracks “Lady Friend,” “Everybody’s Been Burned” and more.

