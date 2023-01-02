The Dallas Cowboys got to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL battle it out on Sunday, and there are still three possibilities for the Cowboys in the playoffs, including a shot at the number one overall seed and a bye.

Philadelphia losing to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday opened the door to the Cowboys winning the NFC East.

There are three possible scenarios for the Cowboys.

How the Cowboys get the 1 seed

The Cowboys can get the top seed in the NFC, including a bye and home field advantage in the playoffs with a little help.

Cowboys must win against the Washington Commanders

Eagles must lose to the New York Giants

49ers must lose to the Arizona Cardinals

In this scenario the Cowboys would not play until the second week of the playoffs.

How the Cowboys get the 2 seed

The Cowboys can win the NFC and get the number 2 seed if a few things break their way.

Cowboys must win against the Washington Commanders

Eagles must lose to the New York Giants

49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals

In this scenario the Cowboys would play the 7 seed in the NFC. The 7 seed is still up for grabs between the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

How the Cowboys get the 5 seed

The most likely scenario for the Cowboys is that they end the season as the 5 seed in the NFC.

Here how it happens:

If the Eagles win against the New York Giants

If the Eagles lose against the New York Giants and Cowboys lose against Washington Commanders

In this scenario the Cowboys play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa is locked in to the 4 seed. The Cowboys would have to travel to Tampa in a rematch of the first game of the season. The Bucs beat the Cowboys 19-3.

