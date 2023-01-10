City of Boynton Beach to Host Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a celebration in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16 from 12 pm – 5 pm at Sara Sims Park (209 NW 9th Avenue). This free, family-friendly event will feature local performers, live music, history, education, food trucks, children’s activities, a Non-Profit showcase and more.

Performances, which will take place on the Sara Sims Park Amphitheater stage, include the J Sharp Band, Boynton Beach High School Tiger Sound Band, Congress Middle School Cheerleaders and a variety of guest speakers.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in activities including Livin’ the Rhythm Drum Circle, basketball competitions with the Boynton Beach Police Athletic League, bounce houses, corn hole, Jenga and more. The Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department will have a Fire Truck on-site for children to interact with.

Food trucks will offer an array of fare available for purchase. Selections include Ty’s Tasty Palate (Cracked Conch, Shrimp, Grouper Fingers, Chicken Wings, Hamburgers, Catfish Nuggets, Lobster Bites, Chicken Sandwich, Tilapia Sandwich, Catfish Sandwich, Grouper Sandwich, Onion Rings, Hush Puppies, Fries, Conch Fritters), The Picnic(Grilled Beef, Grilled Chicken, Arepas, Corn on the Cob, Guacamole, Paninis, Tacos, Quesadillas, Cheese Rolls, Natural Juices, Sodas) and Kona Ice (Shaved Ice).

Eighteen civic and non-profit organizations will showcase their community services in fun and interactive ways. Participating agencies include AVDA, Brain Matters Research, Blue Cross, Blue Shield (Florida Blue) Community Relations, Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee, Delta Sigma Theta, Eastern Stars, Foundcare, Boynton Beach Senior Advisory Board, Schoolhouse Children’s Museum, Young Men of Distinction + more! Participating City departments include Boynton Beach Police Department+ Neighborhood Police Program + Community Outreach, City Library, Development & Community Standards, Human Resources, Boynton Beach Fire + Life Safety, and Recreation & Parks.

Parking is available at Carolyn Sims Center (225 NW 12th Ave.) and Sara Sims Park (209 NW 9th Ave.).

A Day of Service neighborhood cleanup will be held immediately prior to the celebration from 9 am – 11 am at the Carolyn Sims Center. No RSVP is required. Cleanup supplies will be provided, along with coffee & donuts prior to the cleanup beginning at 8 am. Volunteer hours provided.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be present. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.

For more information, call 561-742-6034 or email events@bbfl.us.