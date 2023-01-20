The pair have welcomed another child to their brood!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a baby girl this week and have shared an adorable glimpse of their child.

The 37-year-old personality and 44-year-old singer welcomed their child on Friday January 13, and posted a picture of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, cuddling their younger siblings.

They also shared the name of their baby girl, and said that “our family could not be happier.”

After announcing her pregnancy in September 2022, Chrissy revealed that it was successful after multiple rounds of IVF.

Chrissy and John have named their bundle of joy Esti Maxine Stephens, and revealed in an Instagram caption that “the house is bustling” and “we are in bliss.”

EGOT winner John Legend first shared the news last Friday and told the crowd that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

The wonderful news came nearly two years after the pair tragically lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Chrissy also revealed that she had a C-section with her latest child, and said “Daddy sheds nightly tears of seeing Luna and Miles so full of love.”

Congratulations to John and Chrissy!

