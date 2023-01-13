Brightline+ Partners with Uber

Brightline and Uber, today, announce a new partnership that will make getting around South Florida seamless and convenient. The new collaboration will offer guests a familiar rideshare option integrated within Brightline’s app, making it easier to get to and from all of Brightline’s five South Florida stations. The partnership is designed to meet customer demand and enhance Brightline+, a mobility service that already includes airport shuttles, event shuttles and electric golf carts.

Brightline+ was launched in 2021 to make it easier for guests to access Brightline stations and their final destinations. The service has received rapid adoption with nearly one-third of Brightline riders using the service. A partnership with Uber will expand Brightline+’s fleet of mobility options and offer access to unlimited vehicles at an affordable rate. The partnership represents the first time Uber has linked directly to an intercity higher-speed rail service in the United States.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” said Dmitriy Vanchugov, Head of Partnerships for Transit, Uber. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bridge first and last-mile gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.”

Starting today, guests can add private or shared Uber rides when booking a train ticket all within the Brightline app or website. This new in-app booking capability is designed to eliminate guest wait times and ensure a ride is ready and waiting curbside to take them to their final destination. PREMIUM guests will receive complimentary rides within a five mile radius, while guests in SMART can add a ride to and from the station for a fee – without distance restrictions.

Brightline+ fixed-route and EV shuttles will continue to offer convenient walkup rides. Brightline+ fixed-route shuttles connect guests to Miami International Airport, destinations in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. Brightline+ continues to provide event shuttles and electric golf carts to top attractions in close proximity to its stations.