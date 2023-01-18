The husband of a Massachusetts woman who’s been missing since New Year’s Day conducted a series of gruesome internet searches about ways dismember and dispose of a body in the hours and days after she disappeared, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe and who has already been charged with misleading investigators in the search for the mother of three, was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of murder and improper transport of a body.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen more than two weeks ago, on New Year’s Day, and was reported missing by her employer a few days later. Her body has not been found.

Brian Walshe, 47, was escorted just after 8 a.m. into Quincy District Court to be arraigned on the new charges. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was held without bail.

During his murder arraignment, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland outlined a series of grisly Google searches allegedly conducted by Brian Walshe in the days after the woman’s disappearance that included queries about disposing of a body, dismembering a body, body decomposition, how to mask the smell of a decomposing body and how to clean up blood.

“It is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” Beland said.

Beland said it’s believed that Ana Walshe’s remains ended up at multiple transfer stations across eastern Massachusetts, and some were destroyed or incinerated before investigators searched those sites. But multiple plastic bags containing DNA and other evidence were located in a dumpster from Swampscott and searched at a Peabody transfer station, Beland said.

“However, investigators did secure and search the dumpsters from defendant’s mother’s complex. And once again, it was searched at a transfer station in Peabody. Investigators recovered 10 trash bags,” Beland said. “Many of these items contain stains consistent with blood. In fact, a lot among the items secured were towels, rags, slippers, tape, pillows, cleaning agents, carpets, rugs.”

Brian Walshe was arrested Jan. 8, one week after his wife disappeared, and charged with misleading the investigation. He has been held on high bail since, and the couple’s children are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

5 Investigates was the first to report the upgraded charges that were filed Tuesday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Ana Walshe was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer, Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer. Beland said Ana Walshe had a plane ticket for Jan. 3 that she did not use and did not show up at the airport.

Last week, 5 Investigates learned of a police complaint filed by Ana Walshe prior to her marriage to Brian Walshe, revealing trouble between the couple as far back as the summer of 2014.

According to a public incident report filed in Washington, D.C., Ana Knipp – her name from her first marriage – told Metropolitan Police Department that Brian Walshe, “made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill (Ana) and her friend.”

The police incident report dated Aug. 2, 2014, does not specifically name Brian Walshe, but police confirm to 5 Investigates’ Karen Anderson that he is the person associated with that complaint.

Police said that the investigation into potential offenses described as felony threats in the incident report was closed because Ana Walshe never cooperated with the investigation. No charges were ever filed.

Additionally, Brian Walshe is awaiting sentencing in a federal case involving fake Andy Warhol paintings, and he is supposed to request permission to leave his home and specify the time required for each trip.

Brian Walshe told investigators Ana Walshe left in a rideshare in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 to go to Logan Airport to fly to Washington, D.C. He also said later that day he got lost on the way to his mother’s home and went to two stores. Brian Walshe said he was without his phone that day.

wcvb provided this article. For more articles like this please visit www.wcvb.com