Boca West Children’s Foundation Gala, Featuring Jay Leno, Raised $1.1 Million for Local Kids

Boca West Children’s Foundation raised $1.1 million for projects serving at-risk youth at “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on January 8 at Boca West Country Club. Since its founding, the organization has donated $18 million dollars. The event featured entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno. In addition, students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts High School’s jazz band and dance department performed, courtesy of Nat King Cole Generation Hope and Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The evening featured an exciting live auction and a call to the heart.

Event chairs were Michelle and Gary Gluckow, with Yvonne and Don Ackerman serving as honorary chairs. FAU Past President John W. Kelly, Ph.D. was honored for his role in supporting scholarships for first generation college students through the Kelly Strul Emerging Scholars program.

The event included a cocktail hour, seated dinner and a live auction hosted by Neil Saffer. Raffle tickets, which will be drawn on January 23, were sold at the event. The raffle prizes include two tickets and Pre-Game Hospitality Tailgate to Super Bowl LVII, seven to nine nights at the St. James Club & Villas in Antigua, and two nights at The Breakers Palm Beach including dinner and golf. Tickets are still available.

“We were thrilled to commemorate our 13th anniversary and the significant impact the Foundation has made in our community by supporting local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “The generosity of our supporters at the gala was overwhelming.”

Funds raised at the gala will benefit at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach County. The organization funds project-based programming at more than 30 local children’s organizations. Boca West Children’s Foundation volunteers give more than 45,000 hours of their time annually to its partner agencies with which the organization works.