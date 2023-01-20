Boca Strawberry Festival Jan. 21 and 22 will be a berry good time for all

By Dale King

It may be the middle of winter. But bright red juicy fruit normally associated with summertime will be the featured attraction at the Mizner Park Amphitheater this weekend when the First Annual Boca Strawberry Festival comes to town for a ticketed event on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

It takes place on the green in front of the Amphitheater and on the Northeast lawn next to the Amphitheater. The festival will be held rain or shine.

The Boca Strawberry Festival will be filled with activities for all ages. These include a Pop-Up Shopping Village featuring American and international handmade treasures as well as unusual decorative pieces for your home and mouthwatering specialty foods.

Laugh at the antics of the “America’s Got Talent” Stunt Dog Show. Be amazed by the strolling magicians while you enjoy the scrumptious strawberry treats and fair food.

Families will enjoy games, bungee trampolines and bounce houses. Kids will be captivated by the Strawberry S.T.E.A.M. Kids Exploration Station with Mad Scientist Instructor. They will also love the experience of petting live animals at the petting zoo and little ones will be safely entertained in a fenced-in soft play area.

Teens and adults alike can test their skills at the super-fun video game truck and football challenge.

Advance Discounted Tickets:

Entry Ticket (Single Day) – $15

Entry Ticket (Weekend) – $22

Unlimited Activities Entry Ticket (Single Day) – $35

Unlimited Activities Entry Ticket (Weekend) – $55

Kids 2 & Under are Free.

*Ticket prices are $5 higher on festival days. Advance tickets are best value.

Seating: Picnic tables and event seating will be available, first come, first served.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Outside food, beverages and pets are not permitted.

For more information, visit: BocaStrawberry Festival.com.