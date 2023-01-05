Boca Beat, 02/05/2023
- The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk.
- Foster Events Group, LLC (FEG) announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Boca Raton Masters International Pickleball Championships at Patch Reef Park Tennis and Pickleball Center, January 18-22, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida.
- The 4th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County’s Cocktails for the Club event raised a record-breaking $221,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach’s Hunger Relief Program. Proceeds benefit the critical Hunger Relief Program at the Delray Beach Club and ensure 100,000 nutritious meals will continue to be distributed to children in the Delray Beach community.
- Hanley Foundation hosted the 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch on Sunday, December 11 at Boca West Country Club to a sold out crowd of more than 250 guests. Foundation Board Member John Makris and his wife Michelle chaired the event that honored their son, Brice, who tragically passed away two years ago at age 23 from a Fentanyl overdose. The funds raised will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Brice Makris Endowment Fund for lifesaving treatment scholarships and addiction prevention programs.
- The City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Thursday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water.
- The City of Boynton Beach, with support from the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Bill Tome Foundation, will once again offer local teens (ages 15-18) the opportunity to play basketball through the co-ed Boynton Beach Police Athletic League program held at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.). Sign-ups will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 (6:00 pm – 7:30 pm). Space is limited to the first 60 teens to register. There is no cost to participate in this three-month long program.
- The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum has recently announced the speakers for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch. Held at 10 a.m. on Monday January 16, 2023, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch is a signature community event, which is often sold-out, swelling to welcome more than 300 people from Palm Beach and Broward counties.
- In fall 2023, Palm Beach Atlantic will launch its Bachelor of Science in Engineering program, reflecting a robust job market for engineers and a growing number of students seeking engineering education within a Christian worldview.
- The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, recently celebrated its grand opening, bringing a new multi-dimensional, multi-generational and multi-operational arts and entertainment venue to Downtown Boca.
- American Heritage Schools, the top-ranked PK3 through 12 college preparatory school, invites educators from throughout the country to its virtual “Continuing Education Webinar and Job Fair” on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. EST. From the convenience of their homes, attendees will learn about job opportunities and the benefits of teaching at American Heritage Schools’ Broward Campus and Palm Beach Campus.
- The Fuller Center held its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 2 at Boca West Country Club. Guest speaker, Diana Capobianco, who attended Fuller Center as a child, spoke about what a difference it made in her life.
- Alzheimer / Dementia Specialist (Teepa Snow) will be in Boynton Beach on 1-11-2023. This is a FREE public service educational event to better understand what Alzheimer’s and Dementia is as well as how to deal with a loved one who has Dementia / Alzheimer’s. We have arranged with the city to utilize the Brand New Boynton Beach Art Center.
- PEBB Enterprises, the South Florida-based full-service private real estate investment company, expanded its growing team with the addition of new Financial Analyst Bradley Burgeson. The real estate finance professional specializes in analysis, modeling and underwriting commercial real estate transactions.
