Boca Beat, 01/13/2023
- Since the Florida Atlantic University Owls lost to Ole Miss on Nov. 11, FAU has been on a tear. The Owls’ 13-game winning streak is the second-longest streak in the nation this season, tied with UNC Wilmington and two games behind Charleston. The Owls head south for a Sunshine State battle against rival FIU on Jan. 11 looking to keep the streak alive.
- Brightline is pulling back the curtain on Central Florida’s latest attraction, Brightline’s Orlando Station. Today, Brightline released a video and renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport, that will connect millions and regionalize the state. The station spans three-stories, featuring groundbreaking design and a unique synthesis of luxury amenities that meet the demand of today’s modern traveler. Opening this year, Brightline’s Orlando Station will revolutionize train travel in America and continue Brightline’s vision of offering a guest-first travel experience. The guest journey begins at the main entrance, located off the airport’s expansive two-story glass atrium. Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets from guest services or one of several self-service kiosks, and check luggage before proceeding through touchless turnstiles into the security screening area. Brightline is currently the only rail system in America that screens all passengers and bags prior to boarding.
- The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a celebration in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16 from 12 pm – 5 pm at Sara Sims Park (209 NW 9th Avenue). This free, family-friendly event will feature local performers, live music, history, education, food trucks, children’s activities, a Non-Profit showcase and more. Performances, which will take place on the Sara Sims Park Amphitheater stage, include the J Sharp Band, Boynton Beach High School Tiger Sound Band, Congress Middle School Cheerleaders and a variety of guest speakers.
- The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrated the seventh season of its Broadway Reach arts education program with stunning student performances and visual artwork inspired by the hit Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin. This year, 83 students from The Conservatory School @ North Palm Beach, Palm Springs Middle School, Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy, and U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts were enrolled in the program.
- The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Atlantic University presents, “Russia, Ukraine and the United States,” with former U.S. Ambassador William B. Taylor. The lecture will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Eleanor Bernon Rosenthal Auditorium, 5353 Parkside Drive, FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter; as well as on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.
- International producer, actress and pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby will headline 2023 Lion of Judah Luncheon, hosted by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy. The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The Polo Club of Boca Raton.
- Thanks to the generosity of Jazwares, a leading global toy company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Boca West Children’s Foundation was able to donate 500 toys to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. “It’s our 13th anniversary and the Foundation has made a significant impact in our community by supporting local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Christina Irving, our Director of Charity Events, knew Jazwares donates toys each year and decided to submit a request online. We were thrilled when the company upped the count to 500 from our initial ask of 100. It leaves us grinning ear to ear to have been able to provide 500 kids with toys for Christmas because of Jazwares’ generosity.”
- Hanley Foundation announced its 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. This year’s chairpersons are Kelly Williams and Andrew Forsyth, longtime supporters of the organization. Forsyth is a member of the Hanley Foundation Board of Directors. Guests from around Palm Beach County will raise funds to support Hanley’s mission to protect children’s futures through prevention education programming and restore the lives of people with substance use disorders through recovery support.
- When English Professor David Athey wrote his first children’s book – a whimsical Christmas tale called The Straw that Healed the Camel’s Back – he chose student Alice Browning to illustrate it. Athey said he’s written rough drafts for children’s books in the past, but this one seemed special. He came up with the title The Straw that Healed the Camel’s Back about two years ago and taped it on his desk where it gathered dust until this summer, he said.
