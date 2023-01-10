BOCA BACCHANAL 2023: Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, April 29-30

Benefit for Boca Raton Historical Society Offers

Vintner Dinners in Four Premier Locations on Saturday

and Sunday’s Grand Tasting at The Addison

(Boca Raton, FL – January 9, 2023) The Boca Raton Historical Society is announcing that the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for another delicious weekend.

Saturday, April 29 – Vintner Dinners

BOCA BACCHANAL’s unique Vintner Dinners will be held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of four simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners and distillers with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Sunday Afternoon, April 30 – The Grand Tasting

At Boca Raton’s premier wine and food event, prized vintners and distillers—including Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars, ZD Winery, Domain Carneros, Taittinger, and The Macallan Scotch—will offer tasting selections of their wines, champagnes and whiskey, as well as wine seminars. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. This year’s Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will be held at The Addison, the exquisite and historic venue designed by Addison Mizner that is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

Grand Tasting Ticket: $125.

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar Ticket: $150

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Participating vintners and chefs, as well as the event sponsors, will be announced soon. For customized sponsorship opportunities, please email director@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Available for Interview:

Mary Csar, Executive Director

Schmidt Boca Raton Historical Museum

561.395.6766 / director@bocahistory.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS

561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net