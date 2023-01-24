ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton Presents: A Winter Carnival

January 24 [Boca Raton, FL] – ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton is hosting a community-wide event on Sunday, January 29th, from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm. The public is invited to visit the community and enjoy a petting zoo, face-painting, carnival games, and sweet & savory treats. The address is 5910 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Service animals allowed with up-to-date vaccination paperwork submitted.

“Artis Senior Living is committed to being a trusted partner to the community not only by providing dedicated care to the residents and unique approach to Memory Care, but also by providing a variety of resources and referrals to assist those in need of guidance on their search for senior services in the Boca Raton area,” said Ayana Cunningham, Director of Marketing. “Creating Positive Partnerships, the ARTIS Way is our philosophy, one dedicated and based in service.”

About Artis Senior Living

Artis Senior Living, a premier developer-owner-operator of assisted living residences, was formed by a group of seasoned senior living professionals on behalf of the Bainum family. Artis is committed to providing the finest level of care through a compassionate dedication to each resident’s comfort and needs. Most of its residences are dedicated to caring for individuals who live with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory disorders. Its portfolio includes twenty-seven assisted living communities in operation dedicated to serving seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. For more about Artis, please visit https://www.artisseniorliving.com/

Contact:

April Stewart

astewart@artismgmt.com

Phone: 561-213-3969