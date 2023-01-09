Andrew Tate became the subject of conflicting reports over the weekend, after it was reported that he had briefly visited a hospital following his arrest.

The American-British influencer was arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian nationals, and charged with human trafficking.

Romanian prosecutors allege the Tate brothers coerced six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.” One of those arrested was also charged with rape, though their identify has not been disclosed.

On Sunday, a tweet was posted on Tate’s Twitter account, in which a link was shared to an article from Romanian website SpyNews about his health.

Part of the text of the article, which was shown in the tweet in a screenshot, stated one of the Tate brothers “ended up in hospital” following their arrest.

Captioning the post, Tate appeared to suggest that there was a greater conspiracy at play as he wrote: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

As for why he went to a hospital, Carmina Pricopie, an investigative journalist for Romanian news network Antena 3 CNN, is quoted as saying that Tate cited “certain medical problems” during a routine check.

“Yesterday he was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and taken to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments,” read the quote.

“The attorney for the Tate brothers notified the central detention center and stated that he had certain medical problems,” the quote continued. “Based on this notification, yesterday he was taken to a specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital.”

Per the quotes attributed to Pricopie, Tate has since been returned “the central detention center of the Capital Police.”

Citing “Romanian news sources,” NFT Technologies co-founder and CEO Mario Nawfal shared more information about the hospital visit on Twitter, stating that while there are conflicting reports, “it seems a doctor discovered an ailment during a routine check-up.”

Also attributing information to journalist Pricopie, Nawful wrote that the medical issue “doesn’t seem too serious and is based on Tate’s attorney briefing the Central Prison of the Capital Police about Tate’s ‘medical problems,’ leading to Tate visiting a specialist in Bucharest.”

“Sources have told me that Tate does suffer from heart conditions and has seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly,” Nawful added in his thread.

