A Full Guide on All CBD Vapes – HHC, Delta 8, Delta 9, & Delta 10

While it’s true that CBD has been used by humans for centuries, many other cannabinoids has come on the scene in recent years. Humanity has gone a long way since the days of Babylonia and Mesopotamia, and cannabinoids have too!

CBD has been regarded as a remedy for a plethora of ailments, from stress and anxiety to pain and inflammation, for a long time, but with the federal legalization of hemp-derived cannabinoids under the Farm Bill of 2018, dozens of new compounds are now being praised for their own properties.

We know that CBD is used in many ways, including creams, bath products, edibles, and oils, but one CBD product seems to be more exciting than the rest: CBD vapes. So, is it possible that cannabinoids like delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, or even HHC are coming for CBD’s throne?

What Are CBD Vapes?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found naturally in cannabis plants, and is especially abundant in hemp plants specifically. Unlike THC, one of the most popular cannabinoids in cannabis and what people refer to when they say the plant gets them “high,” CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not get users high. Instead, the clearheaded compound is known for its multiple wellness benefits, which include:

Anti-stress

Anti-convulsant

Muscle relaxant

Anti-nausea

Sleep regulation

Analgesic

Pain and inflammation relief

Apart from the typical effects associated with CBD, CBD vapes also have their own set of perks that other products do not. Inhaling CBD sends the chemical compound right into your bloodstream, triggering its relaxing effects almost immediately. This is especially helpful for those who want the benefits of CBD but don’t want to wait for edibles or creams to kick in.

What Are Psychoactive Cannabinoids?

We’ve already established that CBD does not get you high; in other words, the cannabinoid is non-psychoactive. But we also know there are compounds in cannabis that most certainly can get users high, these compounds are called psychoactive cannabinoids.

Psychoactive cannabinoids are all isomers of delta 9 THC, also known as just THC. These include the mild and relaxing delta 8, energizing delta 10, and euphoric HHC. These compounds are all chemically similar to regular THC, and they all have some extent of psychoactive effects, though some are milder than others. They also all differ in their properties; while delta 8 is relaxing and great for sleep, delta 10 is more focusing and energizing, making it excellent for creative endeavors or work-related tasks.

Comparing CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, & HHC

As we’ve established, the main difference between CBD and all these other cannabinoids is that CBD won’t get you high. That said, there are many other similarities and differences between all of these cannabinoids. Take a look at the chart below and discover the benefits and side effects of these compounds!

Compound CBD Delta 8 Delta 9 Delta 10 HHC Psychoactive Effect None Mild Strong Very mild Moderately strong Benefits Anti-stressAnti-convulsantMuscle relaxantAnti-nauseaSleep regulationAnalgesicPain and inflammation relief Appetite boostBetter sleepDigestive supportRelaxationPain reliefRelieves symptoms of anxiety and depression Appetite boostMood boostCreativity and motivation boostDiscomfort and pain reliefPotential treatment for PTSD and seizuresReduces symptoms of anxiety Stress reliefRelaxationUplifting and euphoric propertiesIncreased focus and creativityEnergy boost Pain reliefEuphoriaRelaxationReduced inflammationNausea and vomiting reliefBetter sleep Side Effects FatigueChanges in appetiteDrowsinessDiarrhea Confusion Dry mouthDry eyesSlowed reaction timeNausea and vomitingImpaired motor skillsMemory impairment Confusion Dry mouthDry eyesMental fogParanoiaSevere anxietyRapid heart rate Dry mouthDry eyesHeadacheGrogginess AnxietyDizzinessDry mouthRed eyes rapid heart rateInsomniaParanoia

A Full Guide on All CBD Vapes: Final Thoughts

We know that CBD has been used by humans for centuries, and we also know that CBD vapes have recently taken the lead in popularity among modern users. But how do CBD vapes compare to vapes containing delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, or HHC?

Well, in short, CBD vapes will give you all the benefits associated with CBD but will not cause psychoactive effects. All the other compounds discussed in this article will get you high, but the potency of their effects varies, and so do their effects.

If you’re looking for buzz-free wellness, CBD vapes should be at the top of your list, but if you want something equally beneficial and buzzy, opt for a psychoactive cannabinoid!