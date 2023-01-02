2nd ANNUAL BOCA RATON MASTERS INTERNATIONAL PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSSET JANUARY 18-22, 2023, AT PATCH REEF PARK

Boca Raton, FL – Foster Events Group, LLC (FEG) announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Boca Raton Masters International Pickleball Championships at Patch Reef Park Tennis and Pickleball Center, January 18-22, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida.



USA Pickleball will once again sanction this event that drew over 1,000 players in 2022 where professionals and amateurs can set performance goals, track results and play against peers in a sanctioned Tour environment that adheres to all USA Pickleball guidelines.



The Gold Medal Sunday Pro Finals airing live on Amazon’s PICKLE TV Global Network plus live stream pro and senior pro matches Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on Inside WORLD Pickleball YouTube channel and Facebook Live social media outlets.



Paul Davidson, Recreation Services Director for the City of Boca Raton, stated, “I am extremely excited for the upcoming 2023 2nd Annual Boca Raton Pickleball Championship at the beautiful Patch Reef Park Tennis Center.The City of Boca Raton continues to partner successfully with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District and this tournament will allow our district and city residents the ability to watch some of the world’s best pickleball players and experience our world-class service. I hope that this event will encourage more of our united citizens to learn about, and ultimately play, the sport of pickleball.”



“The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Parks District is excited Foster Events Group is bringing championship pickleball to Boca Raton and the Patch Reef Park Tennis Center. We think this provides a great opportunity for our community to witness pickleball at the highest level and are happy to be the host facility,” stated Susan Vogelgesang, Chair, Greater Boca Raton Beach and Parks District.



The five-day event will host more than 1,000 players and over 3,000 spectators and will include professionals, senior professionals and amateur pickleball players from around the world from ages 18-80. A vendor village with a variety of foods and merchandise will be on site as well with local and national sponsors.



The Masters will offer a prize pool for their Shootout, Pro and Senior Pro medal winners. Registration for this first event of the 2023 season is now open with many age divisions selling out fast at: http://www.pickleballtournaments.com.



“This is the first professional pickleball tournament to be played at Patch Reef Park in Boca Raton for our 2nd year featuring a total of 35 pickleball courts, including a 564-seat Stadium Court with VIP on court and courtside reserved seating over the five days. The popular new age/skill and gender divisions for the 50 plus/50 under age doubles have been added,“ said FEG CEO and Tournament Chairman, Carl Foster.

Player registration is open until January 8, 2023 online at www.PickleballTournaments.com for amateurs and professionals of all levels and genders. Limited spectator daily grounds passes and VIP best seats on court and courtside available at: https://www.bocaratonpickleballmasters.com/

For sponsorship or Expo vendor booth information, contact Foster Events Group at 561.440.0941 or email: FosterEventsGroup@gmail.com