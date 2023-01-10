BOCA BACCHANAL 2023 Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, April 29-30

The Boca Raton Historical Society is announcing that the always popularBOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for another delicious weekend.

Saturday, April 29 – Vintner Dinners

BOCA BACCHANAL’s unique Vintner Dinners will be held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of four simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners and distillers with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Sunday Afternoon, April 30 – The Grand Tasting

At Boca Raton’s premier wine and food event, prized vintners and distillers—including Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars, ZD Winery, Domain Carneros, Taittinger, and The Macallan Scotch—will offer tasting selections of their wines, champagnes and whiskey, as well as wine seminars. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. This year’s Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will be held at The Addison, the exquisite and historic venue designed by Addison Mizner that is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

Grand Tasting Ticket: $125.

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar Ticket: $150

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Participating vintners and chefs, as well as the event sponsors, will be announced soon. For customized sponsorship opportunities, please email director@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.