YMCA of South Palm Beach County Raises $2M at 50th Anniversary Event

Peter & Mary Blum

Boca Raton, FL – The YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s 50th Anniversary Gala held Dec. 3 at The Boca Raton hosted more than 700 people in attendance and raised a record-breaking $2 million for YMCA programs.

“We are so proud of the role that the Y has played in the transformation of the City of Boca Raton over the past 50 years and look forward to even bigger contributions to all ages of our community in the future,” said Terry Fedele, co-chair of the festivities along with her husband, Jerry. The half-century celebration was generously presented by Myrna Gordon Skurnick.

In addition to purchasing four much-needed buses for the Y’s After School and Day Camp programs, funds raised through the gala will support the Myrna Gordon Skurnick Creative Arts Initiative for teens, the Robes Family LIVESTRONG Fund for cancer care programs and six legacy funds in honor of each of six key stakeholders recognized during the anniversary program for their generosity and leadership to the Y.

The six legacy honorees include Mary and Peter Blum, Helen and Richard DeVos, Christine and Eugene Lynn, Charlotte and Melvin Weaver, Henrietta Countess de Hoernle and William B. Ziff, Jr.

“We accomplish our mission every day through the many programs we offer,” stated Jason Hagensick, president and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. “But it is the people that have supported us the past 50 years that have made our YMCA what it is today.”

Driven by its founding mission, the YMCA has served as a leading nonprofit organization committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive.

The YMCA of South Palm Beach County serves as a community anchor in Palm Beach County by enriching lives and strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Comprising the YMCA of South Palm Beach County are The Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, The DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach, THE LAB: YMCA Leadership Academy and the YMCA@901 NCCI.

For more information, visit YMCASPBC.org.

Francesca Daniels, Jason Hagensick, Myrna Gordon Skurnick Rosemary & Ben Krieger, Pamela Weinroth Suzanne McCormick, Jason Hagensick Bill & Mary Donnell, Renee Feder, Kathy & Paul Adkins Christine Lynn, Terry Fedele YMCA Teens Bob & Emily Robes Bebe Mascolo, Terry Fedele, Rich Mascolo Marla Garchik, Terry Fedele Michelle and Michael Hagerty Jerry, Terry Fedele, Al Zucaro, Yvonne Boice, Pat Thomas Ron Assaf, Clem Winke Jason & Jackie Reeves, John Tolbert, Danielle Rosse Ed Lundgren, Eleanor Baldwin

Photos: Carlos Aristizabal