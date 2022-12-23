When to Optimize (and When to Give It a Rest)

Optimize is one of those buzzwords that can make you feel like you aren’t doing enough in any area of your life. You should optimize your relationships, your work and your finances. The assumption here is that doing so will automatically bring improvement. This is true in some cases, but it is always necessary to try to get the most you can out of any situation? Knowing when to optimize is just as important as knowing how.

What is Optimizing?

Even if you’ve heard a lot about it, you still might not be entirely sure what it means. Optimizing is all about bringing together many different factors in order to improve, including productivity and efficiency. It goes beyond a concept like time management and urges you to get or make the best of everything. This may sound like something that has no downsides, but as discussed below, it’s worth considering when optimization can do more harm than good.

Saving Money

Budgeting is the kind of thing optimizing is made for. You’re dealing with something that is concrete, and there are tangible rewards for you if you can stop wasting money. Once you start to pay attention to your spending and looking at ways to spend less, you might be surprised at some of the places where you can cut back. You don’t have to keep paying the same amount for auto insurance just because it’s the same company you’ve always worked with. You can go to one place to search for personalized auto insurance rates that may be able to save you money compared to what you’re currently spending. From rent to food costs and utilities to clothing purchases, getting a handle on your finances is a great way to practice optimization.

Beware of Distraction

One of the many dangers of optimization is that you can end up using the quest for more of it as a way to actually avoid doing the work you need to do. There’s a kind of hamster wheel quality when planning the next phase of life or a major change of always trying to find the best way to do a task, with the assumption being that there’s constantly room for improvement. Not only is this not necessarily the case but this can actually cause you to lose your focus on the critical elements of the task if your primary interest is on how to do it faster or even better.

Let Go of Perfection

There’s a saying about the perfect being the enemy of the good, and what it means is that you can become so paralyzed by seeking the perfect way to do something that you end up not doing anything at all. In most cases, something is better than nothing, so rather than seeking to optimize everything, try instead to do your best with the tools you currently have. Of course, there are times when this laid-back approach won’t be appropriate. If you’re an elite athlete, a stockbroker or a commercial airline pilot, no one is going to appreciate your announcement that you’ve decided that from now on, you’re just going to slow down and go with the flow. However, making an effort to strive for perfection only when it matters instead of in every task may actually result in improving your overall performance.