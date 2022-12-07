What Is Delta 8? The Ultimate Guide

Everyone is excited about delta 8 THC and the delta 8 products produced from this hemp-derived cannabinoid. But what is delta 8? Well, this relatively new compound attracts everyone — and it does so for a few reasons. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, delta 8 is federally legal. No one can stop you from enjoying it anywhere you want (within reason, of course). Second, in terms of popularity, it is one of the fastest-growing hemp-derived compounds ever. And that’s because delta 8 is a legal compound that can get you high.

How high? We’re sure you have some questions about this unique cannabinoid, especially if you’re new to it. What are the benefits of delta 8? How does delta 8 compare to classic products like cannabis? How much should I take the first time? And, perhaps, most importantly, what exactly is delta 8 THC? Is it like marijuana or other delta-9 THC products?

Delta 8 is a hot cannabinoid, and you should learn as much as possible. And you’re in luck because we’re here to help.

What Is Delta 8?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol — or what’s commonly known as delta 8 — is an all-natural, hemp- and cannabis-derived compound with psychotropic properties. For those of you familiar with such things, it’s a lot like marijuana, or what we also know as delta 9 THC. Both compounds not only give users a euphoric buzz but also offer several wellness benefits, including pain relief, stress relief, and the ability to relax. Simply put, it’s a cannabinoid that gets you high.

You’ve probably heard more about delta 8 over the past few years than at any other time. That’s because it’s only recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks, in part, to the Farm Bill. In 2018, Congress legalized hemp via legislation called the Farm Bill. With that, they legalized all hemp derivatives, too, making buzzy compounds like delta 8 available in stores.

What Are The Benefits of Delta 8?

Still, delta 8 is only legal when extracted from hemp (more on this later). And while it is a naturally occurring hemp compound, it’s only found in trace amounts in the plant — barely enough to be viable for mass consumption. To make it available on the consumer market, chemists use cannabinoid conversion. They transform CBG and CBD into delta 8 in the lab, mimicking the exact process.

With that, consumers now have access to an all-natural, hemp-derived compound with myriad benefits. Not only does delta-8 THC offers a psychoactive, euphoric high that feels relaxing and has many wellness benefits. Much like its cousin, delta 9 THC, delta 8 can make users feel good and better by helping with various ailments. According to some studies, delta-8 THC has several wellness benefits, including the following:

Relaxation

Pain relief

Appetite stimulation (especially in ill patients)

Insomnia relief

Stress relief

Anxiety relief

Will Delta 8 Get You High?

But the one question everyone asks is whether or not delta 8 will get you high. Officially, yes, delta 8 does cause a psychoactive, euphoric high. The buzz is mild — roughly 50% less potent than delta 9 — but still enjoyable. However, users should be careful, as delta-8 products can produce adverse effects when taken in excess or incorrectly. For example, studies show that delta-8 THC may have the following side effects:

Dry mouth

Red eyes

Confusion

Loss of motor function

Short-term memory loss

Rapid heart rate (tachycardia)

Slow heart rate (bradycardia)

All of these effects are mild. However, if you experience any of them while using delta 8, stop immediately and contact a medical professional.

Is Delta 8 Legal?

Yes.

How Is Delta 8 Legal?

To clarify, delta 8 THC is federally legal, as opposed to cannabis which is federally prohibited in the U.S. In 2018, Congress passed the Farm Bill, legalizing hemp and all hemp-derived cannabinoids. That means delta 8 products, including delta 8 edibles, delta 8 vapes, and delta 8 oils, are legal to produce and sell. These products must follow the FDA’s rigorous standards, but it’s still fair game for all.

Is Delta 8 Legal in My State?

However, delta-8 THC products may not be legal in your state. We can feel the confusion sets in. After the Farm Bill, several states set their laws banning hemp-derived cannabinoids like delta 8, delta 10, and HHC. They did so for various reasons. However, we now live in a confusing time where cannabis is legal in some states. Hemp cannabinoids are legal in other places — U.S. law is a bit of a mess.

To show you just how confusing it can be, take a look at the following:

Delta 8 is legal in 32 states.

Delta 8 is controlled like cannabis in 2 states.

Delta 8 is banned in 13 states.

Delta 8’s status is unclear in 13 states.

It’s all very confusing. For more information, check your state’s laws here.

How Much Delta 8 Should I Take?

If you plan on trying some delta 8, be warned that dosing can be difficult for new users. No two people are the same, and personal factors like weight, height, and tolerance can affect your dose. In general, the following should help:

New users should take between 5-15 mg per serving

Casual users should take between 15-45 mg per serving

Regular users should take between 45-150 mg per serving

Final Thoughts on Delta 8

Delta 8 is an exciting new cannabinoid with a lot of potential for the future. Due to its mild nature, you can enjoy a smooth, euphoric high without losing control of your faculties. So try some delta 8 products today and see what this exciting cannabinoid can do for you! And retailers like Diamond CBD have everything you need to get started, from delta 8 gummies to delta 8 vapes and more — available in all your favorite flavors and strains.