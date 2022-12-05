Waypoint Property Inspection Expands Business Operations to Include Southeast Florida

Boynton Beach, FL – Waypoint Property Inspections East LLC (Waypoint East,) founded in 2006, serving Southeast Florida, announces it is merging with Waypoint Property Inspection LLC (Waypoint) based in Tampa, FL. The merger will be effective January 1, 2023. Waypoint has provided inspection services throughout West Central and Central Florida since 2005. The merged company will be Waypoint Property Inspection LLC. Mark Wahl, founder of Waypoint East, is thrilled to join Waypoint as its newest partner. In addition to providing a variety of inspections, the company will now expand to offer in-house WDO inspections and pest control services throughout Southeast Florida. “By joining Waypoint, we will be able to increase our services and resources, and offer one-stop-shopping to an expanded client base from West and Central Florida to Southeast Florida,” explains Wahl. “Waypoint’s reputation and commitment to delivering a five-star experience provides clients with peace of mind in all their transactions.”

Waypoint, a trusted Florida-based business, has become a one-stop-shop for all its clients’ inspection needs. According to Bob Hintze, Waypoint’s founder, “Growing our market was something we’ve been concentrating on for some time. By joining together with Waypoint East, we know we will continue to grow the right way for our clients, and we will maintain strict adherence in providing great service along with detailed and professional inspections. I have known Mark since middle school and have had the honor to share in his company’s phenomenal growth and success. He and his team will add great experience and outstanding service to Waypoint.” As a family owned-business, Waypoint is committed to delivering a five-star service. The professional teams behind the expanded company will continue to provide a wide range of top-quality services, including home, commercial and insurance inspections, WDO inspections, pest control services, indoor air quality and mold testing, Radon testing, sewer camera scoping, drone inspections and much more.

Waypoint East has served the Southeast Florida markets with extensive training, same-day reports, and easy communication for over sixteen years. As a family-owned and operated business, Waypoint provides unparalleled service, well above industry standards. Clients and industry professionals recommend Waypoint time and time again for its attention to detail, friendly customer service, coaching and immense passion. To schedule commercial, home, insurance, and ancillary inspections, including WDO inspections, visit www.waypointinspection.com for scheduling and more information.