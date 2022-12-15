Trez Capital’s Day of Service at Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Trez Capital staff members

Boca Raton, FL – On Tuesday, December 6th employees from Trez Capital volunteered at ACCF and performed a variety of tasks around the Center, including beautifying the playgrounds and decorating the gym for the holidays.

Calder Alfano, a current Trez Capital employee, brought along a photo that was taken about ten years ago when he was at Boca Raton High School and was a volunteer at ACCF. He vividly remembers dressing up as Santa Claus and surprising the children.In the photo he is posed with the same teacher, Ms. Tonya, who remembered him from his visit as a teen.

It was a wonderful full circle moment.

Trez Capital is a commercial real estate lender with offices across the US and Canada, and a local office in Boynton Beach.

Everyone at Achievement Center for Children & Families is so grateful for this community partnership

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org