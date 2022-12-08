It is almost 20 years of marriage for Hollywood star Collette, 50, and musician Dave, 44, but the end came suddenly on Wednesday with a mutual decision to part ways. Collette’s move came after Dave’s photos of kissing another woman surfaced.

Paparazzi and PDA

Collette took to Instagram to share essential comments hours before her post on her divorce announcement. Her followers found the message to be mysterious. It talked about someone (Dave) and read, ‘if you imagine something is better for yourself, you can do it.’





However, curious fans could connect Colette’s mysterious Instagram share with paparazzi photographs of Dave. The images showed Dave kissing an unknown blonde on a Sydney beach early on Wednesday.

Paparazzi images captured Galafassi having a great time with an unidentified blonde on a Sydney beach early on Wednesday morning. Several bystanders formed a crowd to watch the former drummer and the bikini-clad woman engaged in a passionate PDA. The woman was later identified as Shannon Egan, 41.

FAQs:

Who is Toni Collette?

Toni Collette is an Australian Hollywood star famous for acting in films and television. Spotswood was her debut film in 1992, but she received the attention of the viewers with her role in the comedy-drama Muriel’s Wedding (1994). She was a co-founder of the film production unit Vocab in 2017. What are the awards won by Toni Collette?

She has received one Golden Globe Award and five AACTA Awards. In addition, she received nominations for several awards, including the Academy Award, multiple times.



Economic Times provided this article. For more articles like this please visit https://economictimes.indiatimes.com