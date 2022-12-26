The Highs and Lows of Delta 9: Will Delta 9 Gummies Fail a Drug Test?

Over the past few years, America has seen movement forward in cannabis legalization. Progress is measured in inches, not miles — except for the significant developments coming out of the cannabis industry. More than half the country can walk into a dispensary and purchase weed with their credit card. And with the legalization of hemp a few years ago, most anyone can buy psychotropic cannabinoids anywhere they wish, including all-natural hemp-derived delta 9 THC. But with all the highs and lows of delta 9 over the past few years, people still want to know — will delta 9 gummies fail a drug test?

Some readers might be thinking that, of course, it will! After all, delta 9 is cannabis, right? And what else does a drug panel screen for if not good old-fashioned weed? But, for those who keep up with the papers and tweets, you know that all delta 9 isn’t the same. There’s the stuff you used to buy “from a guy you knew,” and then there are hemp-derived delta 9 gummies.

The former will fail a drug test. What about the latter? Let’s find out!

Weed vs. Hemp Delta 9 Gummies: Is There a Difference?

Delta 9 THC is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. It conjures images of people smoking weed, lighting a joint, or otherwise involved in harmless but, unfortunately, illegal activities. While more and more states have seen fit to lift the ban on marijuana over the past decade, it is still federally prohibited. Selling large amounts of THC can result in lengthy jail times in federal prison.

From a scientific standpoint, studies show us that both compounds are precisely the same — they’re both delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol down to the molecular level — but their point of origin determines legality. If it comes from the cannabis plant, it’s prohibited. If it comes from hemp, it’s federally legal. But hemp-derived delta 9 products, such as delta 9 gummies, are legal as long as they have no more than 0.3% THC.

Do Delta 9 Gummies Make You High?

The answer is, without a doubt, yes.

Delta 9 gummies offer consumers a smooth, bold, legal buzz, much like they would find with any THC product. User reports show that these hemp-derived gummies help people feel calm and relaxed. And much like other THC products, delta 9 gummies give users a euphoria that brings joy and happiness.

Thanks to the Farm Bill, which Congress passed in 2018, hemp and its byproducts are now legal. New and exciting cannabinoids like delta 8, delta 10, HHC, THCO, THCP, delta 9 THC, and more are available for purchase across the country. Moreover, consumers can take advantage of the wellness benefits of a product like delta 9 gummies, which offer effects such as the following:

Stress relief

Anxiety relief

Insomnia relief

Pain relief

Appetite stimulation

And more!

So, while delta 9 gummies made from hemp are the same as other THC products, they have the added benefit of being federally legal.

Will Delta 9 Gummies Fail a Drug Test?

It stands to reason that hemp-derived delta 9 gummies won’t fail a drug test because they’re legal, right? After all, how could a legal product pop positive and cause anyone trouble? Well, unfortunately, we have some bad news. You will fail any standard drug test if you use delta 9 gummies, even legal ones made from hemp. More specifically, the test will show that you have used cannabis.

THC products stay in your system for a long time, especially after continuous use. For example, if you take delta 9 gummies every day, even if you stop using them, you could still fail a drug test three months later. The following information can help:

Blood Tests detect delta 9 for up to 2 days

Mouth Swabs detect delta 9 for up to 2 days

Urinalysis detects delta 9 for up to 2 months

Hair Follicle Drug Test: up to 3 months

What Should I Do If I Have to Take a Drug Test?

There’s some good news and some bad news. Many cities and states have enacted laws regarding cannabis. At least eight states have laws protecting recreational delta 9 users from situations like this. Many employers have also decided not to use drug screenings or ignore cannabis use. However, the law may be more strict if you’re taking a drug test for other reasons such as parole, court, family court, or something else. You shouldn’t count on a judge, or others who will listen to you plead your case.

If you can, in those cases, it is best to abstain from using delta 9 gummies for a while.

Will Delta 9 Gummies Fail a Drug Test? Final Thoughts

Delta 9 gummies are an all-natural, legal way to enjoy the benefits of THC. However, they will fail a drug test. Be careful and know the limits of your own situation. But also remember to enjoy your gummies!