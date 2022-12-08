STRONG Wellness + Fitness is a safe place for women to get in shape physically and emotionally

Christina Mummaw knew women don’t like being watched when they’re working out and needed more than just a fitness studio.

So, relying on her credentials, passion and personality, Mummaw opened STRONG Wellness + Fitness at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., a “safe place” for women-only to get in shape physically and emotionally.

“We are not a gym. Especially if you’re stuck, this is your first step to a stronger, more confident version of yourself,” said the yoga, nutrition, fitness and life coach.

Q: Why should women go to STRONG for help physically and emotionally? Those are usually two separate paths.

A: We believe women are powerful and not merely in the weight-lifting department. We are created as physical, spiritual and thinking beings.We believe that balance in all three areas is very important. Strengthening ourselves in those areas helps define our identity and self-confidence. I want to help women create achievable goals with a realistic plan of action.

Q: Why has word of mouth been so important to build a STRONG following?

A: My greatest asset, besides my beautiful custom designed colorful studio, is myself. People feel comfortable with me, and I love that. I’ve been told my super power is love, and that’s something I’m really proud of. I want each woman to feel loved and special when she comes to STRONG Wellness + Fitness.

Q: How did you know women don’t like being on display when they exercise and would welcome an alternative?

A: I knew how I felt. I wasn’t comfortable working out. Sometimes men would flirt or ask me out. Sometimes they would offer advice I didn’t ask for. Sometimes they just stared. I felt insecure because I didn’t have makeup on or the right outfit. But I wasn’t there to socialize. I was there to work out and get healthy. Those struggles led me to start a community that cares for one another and encourages eachother “to bloom where they are planted.” That’s our favorite mantra.

Q: Who are you attracting?

A: Our clients range from 14-year-old girls to 72-year-old women in all stages and walks of life.

Q: Are you and your staff credentialed?

A: Not only am I certified in nutrition, yoga/yoga trapeze and personal training, I’m a Certified Life Coach. I also bring a lifetime of my own personal experiences and scars. I’ve been divorced, a single mom, empty nester, experienced loss of parents and friends, and career changes. I have a strong passion to help guide women through challenging times and empower them to fully enjoy the lives they were meant to live is a strong and healthy way.

Q: What’s the most surprising part of this journey for you as you continue to attract more women to STRONG?

A: The most challenging part has been walking alongside clients in the early stages and encouraging them to have the confidence to take the first step to sign up for coaching. I customize every client’s program specifically for her abilities, limitations/injuries and personal goals. No two women are alike, and neither are our protocols.

Q: What else would you like women to know?

A: We have bimonthly community events to bring everyone together. We’ve hosted goat yoga, paddle boarding, game night, beach cleanups, brunch and yappy hours. We have more fun events planned for the Strong community, such as line dancing, craft nights, horseback riding, fishing, and more.