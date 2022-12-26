Spady Museum Announces Speakers for Dr. King Brunch

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum has recently announced the speakers for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch.

Held at 10 a.m. on Monday January 16, 2023, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch is a signature community event, which is often sold-out, swelling to welcome more than 300 people from Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Its featured speakers will be Isaac Lane, pastor of St. John Primitive Baptist Church; Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County Administrator; and Daniyah Straghn, a ninth-grade student from Atlantic Community High School.

The Brunch will also feature entertainment by the St. John Primitive Baptist Church Praise Team, and a full breakfast buffet.Tickets are available at www.spadymuseum.com. For more information, call 561-279-8883 or email spadymuseum@gmail.com.

Where: Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m.-noon, Monday, January 16, 2023