By Dale King

The Brightline high-speed train that roars through Boca Raton quite a few times

each day will soon be making stops at the new Boca Raton railroad station

scheduled to open shortly.

In celebration of the upcoming event, the Schmidt Boca Raton

History Museum will be offering two new special benefits for visitors, said Mary

Csar, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Starting Jan. 7, and taking place on the first Saturday of each month during 2023,

the museum will offer free fun Saturdays, waiving the regular admission fee ($12

adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and

under) for all visitors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fun activities will include a museum hunt for kids, with prizes awarded to winners.

Whether visitors of all ages arrive by car, via Brightline or by walking, this is the

perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum’s exciting and interactive

exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small

farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

As soon as the new Brightline Station opens, the Schmidt Museum will be offering

a $2 discount off the regular admission to anyone with a Brightline ticket. “This is

our way to celebrate both the arrival of Brightline to Boca Raton and to encourage

riders to explore all of the wonders—cultural, culinary, and retail—in downtown

Boca,” said Csar.



“We also hope people entering or exiting through Boca’s new Brightline Station

will enjoy the fascinating and informative wall panels conceived by Sue Gillis,

curator at the Boca Raton Historical Society,” Csar added



Located just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s

public library, the new station is within easy walking distance or a quick ride to the

Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal

Highway

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton

Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve and present information

and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to

maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in

the community.