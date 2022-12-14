Public Invited to Spirited RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Pep Rally

Featuring 350+ Band Members, Spirit Squads and Team Mascots, Rocky the Rocket and Sparky the Eagle

Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL -This year the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl teams will not only battle it out on the football field, University of Toledo’s 120-member band and Liberty University’s 250-member band will go head-to-head in the bowl game’s first-ever joint pep rally on Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. Joining in the competition at the free and open-to-the-public event are the teams’ spirit squads with special guest appearances by Toledo’s Mascot Rocky the Rocket and Liberty’s Mascot Sparky the Eagle. The high-energy rally will be located at the Mizner Park Amphitheater at the north end of Mizner Park where plenty of free garage parking is available.

The community, Toledo Rocket fans, Liberty Flames fans and all college football fans are invited to come out to cheer and get in the game spirit at the official pep rally of Palm Beach County’s own sanctioned Bowl game. Hosted by the City of Boca Raton and Mizner Park Amphitheater on the night before the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the live performances by the University of Toledo Marching Band and the Liberty University Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band will resonate community and team pride and excitement throughout the amphitheater.

“We encourage everyone to come early because you don’t want to miss a minute of the fanfare,” shared Doug Mosley, executive director of RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. “It’s a great opportunity for our Palm Beach County community to roll out the red-carpet welcome for these visiting teams and their fans gathering in celebration of Boca’s annual holiday-timed Bowl tradition.” Attendees are encouraged to extend the fun by enjoying the spirit of the holidays throughout Mizner Park and Downtown Boca Raton that offers plenty of holiday lights, and a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

To purchase Bowl game tickets for the 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, and more information on and game day parking, tailgate info, tent rentals, stadium policies, and more, visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).