MNM Theatre Company’s THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens Tonight at the Willow Theatre

The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

MNM Theatre Company’s production of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which will open tonight (December 2nd) at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park and run through December 18th. This will be the award-winning company’s first production in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton, FL – Nominated for six Tony Awards, and winning 2, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features an eclectic group of sixth graders (played by adult actors in uproariously comical caricatures), who arrive at a fictional spelling bee set in the geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School to vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime; the Bee is run by three equally quirky grown-ups. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter – one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Jonathan Van Dyke, and features Jen Chia as Marcy Park, Mikayla Cohen as Olive Ostrovsky, Jinon Deeb as Rona Lisa Perretti, Michael Harper as Chip Tolentino, Michael Materdomini as William Barfee, Geoffrey Mergele as Leaf Coneybear, Leah Sessa as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, Troy J. Stanley as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and James White lll as Mitch Mahoney.

The production’s Musical Director is Eric Alsford.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

December 2 – 18, 2022

Music & Lyrics: William Finn

Book: Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by: Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by: Jay Reiss

Performances:

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm

Prices: $45 ($35 for 6 or more tickets purchased in a single transaction)

For tickets:

Online: www.willowtheatre.org or mnmtheatre.org

Phone: 561-347-3948

All performances take place at

The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park

300 South Military Trail

Boca Raton, Florida 33486

Jen Chia Michael Materdomini

Photo: Amy Pasquantonio