MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

We are expecting a capacity crowd at this Thursday’s Annual Holiday Membership Breakfast sponsored once again by Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The event is being held at Broken Sound Country Club and we have an exciting program for our members and guests. In addition to hearing from Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, we will also hear from representatives from the two competing teams! Representing the University of Toledo Rockets is Head Coach Jason Candle. We welcome Coach Candle back to our community as the winning coach from the 2015 Bowl Game! Representing the Liberty University Flames is Robert Goodman, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Ticket Sales Athletics Administration. We look forward to hearing from Robert and Coach Candle as they share their strategies on how to take home the 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Championship Trophy.

As if that wasn’t enough excitement to start off your Thursday morning – we will also hear from the West Boca Raton Community High School Ensemble Chorus – featuring 28 members of their group performing holiday favorites. This breakfast is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit!

The Boca Chamber is proud to partner with the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl highlighting Palm Beach County and all the special communities within it – especially Boca Raton where the game is played at Florida Atlantic University Stadium. The game will be held on Tuesday, December 20th with a kick-off time at 7:30 p.m. Airing on ESPN, the game will also be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. For additional information on the game and to purchase tickets, visit RoofclaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

Speaking of college football and Florida Atlantic University – Tom Herman has been named FAU’s new head football coach. Herman spent over two years at the University of Houston and four years at the University of Texas. FAU moves to the American Athletic Conference next year. Welcome Coach Herman and Go Owls! For more information about Coach Herman, click here.

Congratulations to Mayor Scott Singer for his re-election and Frank Nachlas for her election to Boca Raton City Council. Both obtained their seats without opposition in the March 2023 election. Councilwoman Nachlas was additionally appointed and sworn in to fill the remainder of City Council Seat A, which had been vacated. We look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Singer, and are happy to now work with Councilwoman Nachlas, along with all members of City Council, to ensure job growth and economic prosperity in Boca Raton.

Want the inside scoop on how to get an exclusive invitation to one of Boca’s most sought-after closed-door sales? Boston Proper and the Golden Bell Education Foundation have come together for Boston Proper’s upcoming Sample Sale! For a twenty-dollar donation to the Golden Bell Education Foundation, you will have access to this exclusive sale at the headquarters of Boston Proper, where every item will be $10. In addition – 10% of the sales will be donated to Golden Bell. Thank you Boston Proper! For details and to register click here.

Below is a list of our upcoming activities:

12/6 – 5:30 pm. Ribbon Cutting: Pure Wellness Medical

For more information, click here

12/7 – 5:00 pm. Ribbon Cutting: Angel Touch Home Care

For more information, click here

12/8 – 7:45 a.m. Membership Holiday Breakfast

For more information and to register, click here

12/8– 4:00 p.m. Ribbon Cutting: Truist Bank

For more information, click here

12/13 – 1:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting: Total Private Home Health

For more information, click here

12/14 – 4:00 p.m. Ribbon Cutting: Spin District

For more information, click here

12/16 – 8:30 a.m. BOYNTON BEACH: Women’s Business Exchange

For more information and to register, click here

We are proud to announce the 2022 Ambassador of the Year – Laureen Pannullo, Confident Bookkeeping Services. Laureen embodies what an Ambassador should be as she goes above and beyond every day to represent the Chamber. Laureen has been a Boca Chamber Member for over six years and an ambassador for almost that amount of time. She is the Chair of one of the Chamber’s seven Leads Groups and serves on the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) Committee. When you see Laureen at Chamber events – and she goes to almost all of them – she will have a big smile on her face and a welcoming and helpful attitude. Laureen – congratulations on your well deserved recognition as Ambassador of the Year and THANK YOU for everything your do!

