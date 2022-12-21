By Dale King

Lynn University’s annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert welcomed nearly 700

guests to the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center on

Sunday, raising $81,295 for the Conservatory of Music.

Gingerbread is the conservatory’s largest fundraiser each year, hosted by the

Friends of the Conservatory—a dedicated group of volunteers and donors who

champion Lynn’s high-quality music education through fundraising initiatives and

community outreach.

“Thank you to each and every person who committed to a sponsorship, bought a

ticket or volunteered their time to make this year’s event possible,” said Lisa

Miller, director of annual programs at Lynn.

“Every dollar we raise provides the resources we need to train world-class

musicians and keep the arts alive right here in our community.”