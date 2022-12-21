Published On: Wed, Dec 21st, 2022

Lynn University’s Gingerbread Concert raises $81,295 for Conservatory of Music

By Dale King

Lynn University’s annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert welcomed nearly 700
guests to the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center on

Sunday, raising $81,295 for the Conservatory of Music.
Gingerbread is the conservatory’s largest fundraiser each year, hosted by the
Friends of the Conservatory—a dedicated group of volunteers and donors who
champion Lynn’s high-quality music education through fundraising initiatives and
community outreach.

“Thank you to each and every person who committed to a sponsorship, bought a
ticket or volunteered their time to make this year’s event possible,” said Lisa
Miller, director of annual programs at Lynn.

“Every dollar we raise provides the resources we need to train world-class
musicians and keep the arts alive right here in our community.”

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It