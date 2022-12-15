Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation to Open 2023 With Talk By Pro-Israel Activist, Author Noa Tishby 

Noa Tishby

Boca Raton, FL – International producer, actress and pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby will headline the 2023 Lion of Judah Luncheon, hosted by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy.

The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The Polo Club of Boca Raton. This year, Tishby, author of “Israel, A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” became Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization.

Tishby got her start in the Israeli entertainment industry as a teen. She appeared in Israel’s leading TV shows, films, theater and ad campaigns, becoming a household name in her homeland. She recently appeared in the Showtime drama, “The Affair,” and completed shooting the third season of her talk show, Life By Noa Tishby.

As a producer, Tishby made history with the sale of “In Treatment” to HBO: the first Israeli television show to become an American series. She co-produced the 14 Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated, and Peabody Award-winning “In Treatment,” alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Tishby created a market that did not exist before: the sale of Israeli TV formats in the U.S. She has sold numerous TV projects to major TV networks in the US, among them HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV. Her U.S. acting credits include The Island, The Ghost of Girlfriends Past, Star Trek, Big Love, CSI, Dig and The Affair.

In 2011, Tishby founded the first Israel-focused online advocacy and rapid response organization, Act For Israel, and became a powerful voice for Israel and the Middle East. In 2014, she initiated a partnership between The Schusterman Foundation and Summit Series and co-created Reality Israel, a series of leadership trips to Israel for Jews and non-Jews alike. To date, Reality Israel has welcomed to Israel thousands of professionals in technology, music, food, sports, and the arts and sciences.

She was recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful Jews in the World and was on Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Power list of international executives.

Tishby has appeared at the United Nations General Assembly. She is a contributor to publications such as The Huffington Post, Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Journal, Tablet and Ynet, where she writes about policy, culture and international relations.

Part of an international sisterhood 18,000 women strong, South Palm Beach County’s Lion of Judah contingent of more than 700 is among the largest in the country. Lion of Judah Luncheon Event Chair Shirley Weisman, along with Women’s Philanthropy Chair Elyssa Kupferberg and Vice Chair Shelly Snyder, have planned an engaging program to match the excitement that Tishby is sure to bring.

“Noa’s work of raising awareness of the significance of Israel and the disturbing rise in antisemitism make her an amazing choice for our signature event,” said Shirley Weisman.

A minimum individual woman’s gift of $5,000 to the 2023 UJA/Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Annual Campaign is required to attend, along with a couvert of $125. RSVP at https://www.jewishboca.org/lionluncheon, or contact Caissa Vega at caissav@bocafed.org, 561-852-6061. To join South Palm Beach County’s Lions of Judah, contact Kathleen Ben-Shoaff at 561.852.5031; Kathleenb@bocafed.org.

The Lion of Judah Luncheon is sponsored by Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Southern Glazer, in-kind sponsors Ivan & Co., Atlas Event Rentals, and Boca Raton Observer.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jfspbc.org or call 561.852.3100.