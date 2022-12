SATURDAY JANUARY 21ST, 2023 1 PM – 5 PM

CINEMARK MOVIE BISTRO & BAR

3200 AIRPORT ROAD, BOCA RATON



THIS SEMINAR WILL PRESENT CONCEPTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ON: LAWFUL USE of FORCE, LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS, TRENDS ON VIOLENT ENCOUNTERS & WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER.

IDEAL TRAINING for NEW CCW PERMIT HOLDERS as well as ADVANCED RECOMMENDATIONS.

$ 50 REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES: LIGHT REFRESHMENTS, WRITING MATERIALS,

AND A BOOK GIVE-AWAY.

DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY FAMILIES, FIRST-RESPONDER FAMILIES, GREATER BOCA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & MORE.

TEXT (954)298-1870 WITH INQUIRIES

Pre-Registration Link:

UMTC’S 2023 HOME DEFENSE & PERSONAL SAFETY SEMINAR

INSTRUCTOR MARTIN D. CASTELLANOS served in law enforcement for 34 years; retiring from both the United States Coast Guard and later, from the Boca Raton Police Services Department. Marty has been instructing law enforcement officers since 1995. He founded UMTC, LLC in 2020.