Holiday Time Is Always “BOWL TIME” In the City

The Ninth Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Rings in the Holiday Season

Once Again With “Boca Raton’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party”

Boca Raton, FL – It’s that time of year again…when Boca Raton will be in the national television spotlight as the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl takes to the field on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. at FAU Stadium as ESPN broadcasts the collegiate football competition live. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” It is also the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County featuring all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike making it for a great family and friends or company holiday party night.

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well-received in the community through its first eight years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the Bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016).

Tickets are on sale at www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or by calling 561-362-3650 and asking for “RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl tickets.” Pricing is $32 for End Zone seats, $57 for Sideline seats, and group pricing is available. To reserve Club Seats: $375 and Suites: $12,000, call 561-362-3650. For parking and more info, visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl). For travel information on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, click on the Fanzone tab at www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com

The Community Is Invited to Join in “Bowl Fever” Early with These Free Lead-in Festivities

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Two-Team Pep Rally

Monday, December 19; 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

FREE Admission

The public is invited to join in on all the pre-game fun and bring their families, friends and colleagues out to the open-to-the-public pep rally featuring the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl team bands, dancers and cheerleaders. The pep rally, held on the eve of game day, revs up excitement in Boca Raton for the only postseason college bowl game hosted in Palm Beach County. The pep rally night will be filled with excitement and pride for residents and visitors who have traveled from around the country to cheer on their teams. Bowl teams will be announced Sunday, December 4 at RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com. Admission is free. Food, beverages (including beer and cocktails) and vendor purchases are not included. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket. Chairs will also be for rent inside the venue for $5 cash.

Holiday Time is Always “Bowl Time” in the City: Ninth Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 2022

2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Fan Fest & Family Midway

Tuesday, December 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Surrounding FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

FREE ADMISSION

Fans can get in the game spirit early by enjoying the family-friendly pre-game fan fest filled with tailgating spirit leading up to opening ceremonies and the kick-off of Palm Beach County’s only annual NCAA-sanctioned college football bowl game scheduled to be broadcast live that evening on the ESPN network from FAU Stadium. The fun starts hours before kick-off with the popular Fan Fest and Family Midway that features family-friendly interactive games and activities for fans of all ages, rides, food trucks, giveaways and contests, a live band, and an entertaining face-off performance between the two college bowl team bands and cheerleader squads.

Adding to “Bowl Time” Holiday Magic …Nonprofits, Schools, and Veterans Groups

Can “Get in the Game” With Complimentary Bowl Tickets

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Charity Partner Spirit of Giving is once again offering free tickets for nonprofits, schools and veterans groups by registering with Spirit of Giving in advance of game day. Tickets will only be distributed on the day of the bowl game at the Spirit of Giving Tent. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with no area or section guaranteed. Those granted complimentary tickets will also receive complimentary snacks and refreshments. For more information, visit the “Charitable Ticket Voucher” page under the “Ticket Info” tab at RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or email info@spiritofgivingnetwork.com or call 561-385-0144.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools, and local communities, as well as provides unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube page