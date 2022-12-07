Here’s What Reddit Users Are Saying About HHC Carts

In the age of easily accessible information, it’s become common practice to flock to social media for advice, data, and personal experience. Your parents love to post the worst pictures of you on Facebook, and your friends use Instagram to post #ThrowbackThursdays and snippets of their daily lives. But one social media site has long trumped others when it comes to advice: Reddit.

The social media site is based on discussion and consists of users from all over the world posting questions, images, links, and videos on every topic imaginable, hoping to get insights and Upvotes from fellow users. From r/AskReddit to r/NoSleep, the website is filled to the brim with subreddits, or forums dedicated to specific topics.

Redditors discuss anything and everything on the impressively active site, and if you have any questions or comments about even the most obscure topics, chances are, you’ll find your answer on Reddit. With the new age of cannabinoids dawning upon us, the site is already brimming with stories, inquiries, and advice on these compounds, and users can find information on personal experiences, ratings on brands, and even the newest hemp-related scientific discoveries.

So, what are Reddit users saying about compounds like HHC, or more specifically, what are they saying about HHC carts?

What is HHC?

While the compound may seem new, hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, was first created by Roger Adams, an American chemist, in 1944 by a process known as hydrogenation. Adams discovered the compound when he added hydrogen molecules to delta 9, thus creating HHC for the first time in human history.

While the compound has similar effects to those of delta 8 and delta 9, it differs from both compounds chemically because it contains a hydrogen molecule that THC does not. It is more potent than delta 8 but about 70-80% as potent as delta 9, making it a happy middle for those looking for something a little strong than delta 8’s mild nature and a little less intense than delta 9.

HHC’s psychoactive effects include:

Relaxation

Euphoria

Increased appetite

Insomnia relief

Pain relief

Anti-inflammation

The compound has many more potential benefits, but research remains limited, so we won’t be sure of its full range of properties until the cannabinoid is studied further.

What are Redditors Saying About HHC Carts?

Just like the rest of the cannabis community, Reddit users are buzzing with excitement when it comes to discussing HHC carts. “HHC carts are amazing!” writes one user under the r/Delta8 sub, “I can’t believe I didn’t know about them before.” The comments under the user’s thread are equally as positive, with other Redditors claiming they’ve recently made the switch from delta 8 to HHC and are loving it. Some even saying it’s the only compound they smoke besides “regular weed.”

Another user in the r/AltCannabinoids subreddit asked the community about their experiences with HHC carts, and members of the forum gave the compound gleaming recommendations, claiming HHC is much stronger than delta 8 and closer to delta 9 potency-wise. “HHC alone can be like D8 with more strength,” reads one reply, “However, HHC truly shines in a mix with minor cannabinoids.” This user is referencing the entourage effect or a phenomenon where different compounds in cannabis interact and enhance each other’s properties.

“HHC is now my favorite (marijuana alternative) by far,” exclaims another user under the same subreddit. In the replies, a Redditor says they’re very sensitive to delta 9 and the information in the thread leads them to believe HHC may not be for them. “I’m very sensitive to D9 and felt like this was the closest I’ve ever gotten to D9 without all the awful things that came with it… paranoia, anxiety, dissociation, etc.,” someone else replies.

What Reddit Users Are Saying About HHC Carts: Final Thoughts

All in all, the verdict seems to be in for Reddit users around the world: HHC is certainly worth a shot, especially if you’re looking for that sweet spot between too mild and not mild enough. While there are many ways to enjoy HHC, including edibles and disposable vapes, users seem to be keen on HHC carts specifically.

Relaxing, perfectly potent, and scientifically promising, HHC has come a long way since the days of Roger Adams, but it undoubtedly has a much longer way to go before we realize its full potential.