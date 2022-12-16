Allison Jimenez

Watch for Signs of Seasonal Depression and Suicidal Tendencies During the Holidays

West Palm Beach, FL – Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among people 15-24, with rates steadily increasing since 2015. Holidays can be a difficult time for people as seasonal depression is peaking and other various reasons including grief and financial troubles due to inflation. Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative shares tips from the Mayo Clinic to help loved ones recognize the signs of depression and suicide and seek help. Through its QPR Gatekeeper Training Program they teach people how to help someone experiencing a suicide crisis:

Q: Question. Recognize the warning signs of suicide.

P: Persuade. Know what to say and how to offer help.

R: Refer. Know how to get help and save a life.

The first step is to find out whether the person is in danger of acting on suicidal feelings. Be sensitive, but ask direct questions, such as:

· How are you coping with what’s been happening in your life?

· Do you ever feel like just giving up?

· Are you thinking about dying?

· Are you thinking about hurting yourself?

· Are you thinking about suicide?

· Have you ever thought about suicide before, or tried to harm yourself before?

· Have you thought about how or when you’d do it?

· Do you have access to weapons or things that can be used as weapons to harm yourself?



Contrary to popular belief, asking about suicidal thoughts or feelings won’t push someone into doing something self-destructive. In fact, offering an opportunity to talk about feelings may reduce the risk of acting on suicidal feelings.

“Holidays can be a difficult time for people for a number of reasons,” says Alli Jimenez, who is leading Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative. “They may already be dealing with grief, seasonal depression, financial troubles, and possibly not having loved ones close by. We never know what someone is going through, and it’s important every day, but especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, to slow down and show compassion, empathy, and love to our neighbors and strangers. We sometimes forget how a small gesture of kindness can impact someone.”

For immediate help, people can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. To learn more about the warning signs and to sign up for a QPR training, email Help@hanleyfoundation.org.

