FAU Receives $5 Million to Create Hagerty Family Athletics Village

Florida Atlantic University Athletics has received a $5 million gift commitment from Michelle and Michael Hagerty. In recognition of the gift and as approved by the FAU Board of Trustees, the areas housing the majority of FAU’s athletic facilities will now be known as the Hagerty Family Athletics Village.

Facilities included in the Hagerty Family Athletics Village footprint include the track and related facilities, known as the Hagerty Family Track and Field Complex; the Tom Oxley Athletic Center; Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena; Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center; FAU Swimming Facility; FAU Softball Stadium; FAU Soccer Stadium; FAU Baseball Stadium; and FAU Beach Volleyball Complex.

“We are honored and excited to continue our commitment to the young men and women representing Florida Atlantic University as student-athletes,” the Hagertys said. “This gift is meant to ensure that all student-athletes are able to enjoy and thrive in a world-class sports facility. It’s been a real pleasure watching FAU continue to build a national reputation athletically and academically.”

The Hagertys’ $5 million gift will go toward renovations and improvements to those facilities, including a full resurfacing and renovations to the track and related facilities, among other projects.

“We cannot thank Michelle and Michael enough for this incredible gift,” said Brian White, FAU vice president and director of athletics. “We have nearly 450 student-athletes at Florida Atlantic, and every one of them will reap the benefits of this gift. This gift will truly be transformational for many of our facilities and sports programs.”

A number of signs and recognitions around the athletic facilities will designate the area as the Hagerty Family Athletics Village.

“Sincere thanks to Michelle and Michael Hagerty for their support of FAU Athletics,” said FAU President John Kelly. “At FAU, we’re playing to win — both on and off the field. This generous gift from the Hagertys will help our student-athletes reach new heights as we prepare to join the American Athletic Conference.”

In 2021, the Hagerty family made a $2.5 million gift to support the FAU Football program. In recognition of that gift, the FAU head football coaching position was named the Hagerty Family Head Football Coach in perpetuity.

This most recent gift from the Hagerty family serves as the first transformational principal gift since the kickoff of FAU’s comprehensive fundraising campaign, “Transcend Tomorrow: The Campaign for Florida Atlantic University.” This gift, focused on supporting student success, brings the total raised in the comprehensive campaign to more than $415 million.