Famed singer Connie Francis gathers close friends to her 85 th birthday party
at her home in Parkland
By Dale King
Singer Connie Francis, whose chart-topping tunes in the 1950s and 1960s made her
a rock and roll icon, invited a group of close friends to her home in Parkland
Sunday to help her celebrate her 85 th birthday.
Guests included Boca Raton artist Yaacov Heller and his wife, Sue, who are
longtime friends of the music legend. Also on hand were Ron Roberts, an author
and president of Concetta records, Connie’s own label; friends Pat Brand, Judy
Kobak, Phyllis Kaufman and Jack McDermott, a pioneer Boston disc jockey,
publicist and actor who met Connie in the 1950s and helped her to launch her
career.
Also attending was Anita Morehead, also known as “Mother,” who performs
impersonations of the famed singer. During the celebration, Morehead performed
while wearing a red robe and gown, a copy of the outfit that Connie wore during an
appearance on The Ed Sullivan show.
Ann Anello, professor of music at Florida International University, was also in the
crowd. She has volunteered to be a judge at the Rotary Club of Boca Raton’s
Future Stars Talent Competition next year at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.
Sue and Yaacov presented Connie with a bouquet of roses and orchids from Lily’s
Bloom Boutique at Royal Palm Place in Boca Raton.
Offering a tribute to Connie, Yaacov said: “Connie Francis’ voice goes directly to
your soul. In 10 languages, her voice has been bringing together the people of the
world.” He offered a happy birthday “to the kindest, sweetest warmest, smartest,
most talented songstress I know.”
Born Concetta Maria Franconero in Newark, N.J., she gained success in the 1950s
and ’60s with songs that encompassed country, rock and roll and traditional vocal
pop.
She grew up in a working-class Italian American family. Encouraged by her father,
she sang and played the accordion from an early age, and in 1950, she made an
appearance on Arthur Godfrey’s nationally televised “Talent Scouts” program.
Several months later, having changed her name to Connie Francis at Godfrey’s
suggestion, she began a four-year stint on a children’s television variety show
in New York City. Francis landed a contract as a vocalist with MGM Records in
- After several non-successful efforts, in 1957, she recorded, “Who’s Sorry
Now,” a 1920s standard that became a hit the following year after it was
championed by Dick Clark on his “American Bandstand” television show.
She followed up with songs such as the wistful “My Happiness” (1958), the Neil
Sedaka-written “Stupid Cupid” (1958) and “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own”
(1960). At the height of her fame, she frequently appeared on television and acted
in several teen-oriented movies, notably “Where the Boys Are (1960),” for which
she also sang the title song.
Several years ago, she published an autobiography, “Among My Souvenirs,”
named for one of her hit songs. She held a book-signing at Yaacov Heller’s Gallery
22 in Boca Raton.