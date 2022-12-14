By Dale King

Singer Connie Francis, whose chart-topping tunes in the 1950s and 1960s made her

a rock and roll icon, invited a group of close friends to her home in Parkland

Sunday to help her celebrate her 85 th birthday.



Guests included Boca Raton artist Yaacov Heller and his wife, Sue, who are

longtime friends of the music legend. Also on hand were Ron Roberts, an author

and president of Concetta records, Connie’s own label; friends Pat Brand, Judy

Kobak, Phyllis Kaufman and Jack McDermott, a pioneer Boston disc jockey,

publicist and actor who met Connie in the 1950s and helped her to launch her

career.



Also attending was Anita Morehead, also known as “Mother,” who performs

impersonations of the famed singer. During the celebration, Morehead performed

while wearing a red robe and gown, a copy of the outfit that Connie wore during an

appearance on The Ed Sullivan show.



Ann Anello, professor of music at Florida International University, was also in the

crowd. She has volunteered to be a judge at the Rotary Club of Boca Raton’s

Future Stars Talent Competition next year at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Sue and Yaacov presented Connie with a bouquet of roses and orchids from Lily’s

Bloom Boutique at Royal Palm Place in Boca Raton.



Offering a tribute to Connie, Yaacov said: “Connie Francis’ voice goes directly to

your soul. In 10 languages, her voice has been bringing together the people of the

world.” He offered a happy birthday “to the kindest, sweetest warmest, smartest,

most talented songstress I know.”



Born Concetta Maria Franconero in Newark, N.J., she gained success in the 1950s

and ’60s with songs that encompassed country, rock and roll and traditional vocal

pop.

She grew up in a working-class Italian American family. Encouraged by her father,

she sang and played the accordion from an early age, and in 1950, she made an

appearance on Arthur Godfrey’s nationally televised “Talent Scouts” program.

Several months later, having changed her name to Connie Francis at Godfrey’s

suggestion, she began a four-year stint on a children’s television variety show

in New York City. Francis landed a contract as a vocalist with MGM Records in

