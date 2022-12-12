Ensuring All Students in Boca Raton Public Elementary Schools Read At Grade Level

BOCA RATON, November 29, 2022 – The Golden Bell Education Foundation and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will distribute S.P.I.R.E. (Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence) reading intervention kits to all Boca Raton public elementary schools. The Golden Bell Education Foundation, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, and members of the School District of Palm Beach County will officially kick off this impactful program on Wednesday, December 14th at 9:30 AM at Boca Raton Elementary School, 103 SW 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

This community-wide initiative will help close the literacy achievement gap for all underperforming students in kindergarten through third grade in Boca Raton. Through a $40,000 matching grant program, we are providing S.P.I.R.E. for students in K-3 at all 13 public elementary schools in Boca Raton. The Golden Bell Education Foundation thanks the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, CP Group, GEO Group, NCCI, Ellis Law Group, Plastridge Insurance, and the England and Gardner Families who have all joined in the effort to build our future leaders.

Media outlets are invited to attend this Check Presentation/ Program Commencement on Wednesday, December 14th, at 9:30 AM at Boca Raton Elementary School, 103 SW 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

The Golden Bell Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization existing to support the Boca Raton public school system by administering funds and educational programs that promote business skills for students. Created in 1991, the Golden Bell Education Foundation has awarded over $1.8 million to Boca Raton public schools.

Contact Information: Liz Nicastro, lnicastro@bocachamber.com or by phone (561) 395-4433 ext. 232.