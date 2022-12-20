Concord Summit Capital Arranges $18 Million CMBS Loan for Boca Office/Retail Property

Concord Summit Capital, LLC arranged an $18.1 million CMBS loan to refinance the Boca Corporate Center, an office/retail complex located at the highly visible interchange of Glades Road and the Florida Turnpike.

Concord Summit Capital Director Justin Neelis was the advisor and sourced the financing on behalf of the owner, Berta Management Florida, along with Concord Summit Senior Financial Analyst Daniel Rojo.

The 8,620-square-foot retail plaza is located at 7775 Glades Road. The 72,973-square-foot office building is located at 7777 Glades Road. The retail portion is anchored by a Starbucks and FedEx store. The office building is nearly leased out, mostly with professional firms and executive suite tenants.

“With future uncertainty of interest rates, this was an opportunity for the owner to pay off an existing mortgage nearing maturity, lock in a new fixed-rate and take cash out,” Neelis said. “We are finding that the environment we are in is prompting many real estate owners to evaluate all options on the table when it comes to financing or refinancing their assets. Things have become tremendously more complex than a year ago.”

This is the second loan that Concord Summit arranged on behalf of Berta Management Florida. In March, it closed on a $16 million financing package for the Bed Bath and Beyond Plaza in Delray Beach. A portion of the proceeds were used to develop a Starbucks outparcel which recently opened to the public.

In all, Berta owns 13 retail plazas, office buildings and hotels throughout the tri-county region.