Cinemark and James Cameron are Bringing Moviegoers an Epic Viewing Experience with Avatar: The Way of Water, Opening this Weekend

The unparalleled 3D technology that made the first Avatar film such a unique viewing experience is back to take the sequel to cinematic heights

Boca Raton, FL – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies, invites moviegoers everywhere to experience storytelling of an epic proportion with the opening of Avatar: The Way of Water, only in theaters this Friday, December 16.

From legendary filmmaker James Cameron, the film is a follow up to the highest grossing film of all time, 2009’s Avatar. Part of what made the original Avatar such a big hit around the world was the unmatched 3D experience that completely drew moviegoers into the imaginary world of Pandora. James carefully crafted every frame of the film with his viewers in mind, including using special 3D digital cameras that provided sharper, more vivid images. He is hoping to create the magic once again with Way of Water, which promises a captivating movie watching experience like no other.

Cinemark’s own projection technology allows for a brighter and smoother 3D experience, bringing Pandora’s vast oceans and florescent scenery to life in each immersive auditorium.

Film critics are already raving about the film, calling it a “visual masterpiece” and “mind-blowing”:

“Happy to say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is phenomenal,” wrote Fandango’s Erik Davis. “Bigger, better & more emotional than ‘Avatar,’ the film is visually breathtaking, visceral and incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.”